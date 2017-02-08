From Murray Street to Whalesbone, chef Steve Mitton has developed a reputation for his nose-to-tail cuisine. Now he's bringing that meaty feel to the brown bag lunches at Whalesbone.

Wondering what he has in mind for those takeaway treats? Well, he delivered his take on the classic Reuben sandwich to All in a Day this week.

Warning. This is going to make you want a sandwich. Like, right now.

The Whalesbone Reuben

Ingredients:

1 piece of smoked beef brisket (whole, just smoked)

garlic, crushed

1 bay leaf

black peppercorns

1 onion, chopped

water, to cover

Method:

Place beef in a casserole with all other ingredients, cover with lid or foil, place in a 300 F oven for three to four hours or until it starts to break apart with little effort. Remove the brisket from the liquid and cool. Reserve liquid for reheating and quick kraut.

Quick Kraut

Ingredients:

1 head of green cabbage, sliced thin

3 Tbsp. salt

1/4 cup white vinegar

1 onion, sliced thin

1 Tsp. caraway seeds

2 cups braising liquid

Method:

Toss the sliced cabbage with the salt and vinegar. Let sit covered at room temperature for 30 minutes. Heat a large pot with 1 tablespoon canola oil. Sweat the onions, add caraway and toast until you can smell them. Add the cabbage and toss to warm through. Then add the liquid and cover. Cook until softened. Set aside.

Thousand Island Dressing

Ingredients:

4 egg yolks

2 Tbsp. capers

3 Tbsp. caper brine

1/4 cup chopped dill pickles

1-2 Tsp hot sauce

1/2 cup ketchup (preferably homemade)

2 Tsp smoked paprika

2 cloves garlic

2 cups canola oil

Place all but oil in a food processor and mix until incorporated. With processor still running, slowly drizzle in the oil until it starts to resemble mayo.Store in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 10 days.

Heat the desired amount of brisket in the remaining liquid, toast your favourite rye bread (Rideau Bakery or Bob's from Whalesbone), melt some Swiss or raclette cheese on your bread, top with beef, sauerkraut and lots of dressing. Enjoy!