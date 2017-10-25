When food blogger and cookbook author Sam Turnbull decided to go vegan, she didn't find many of the available recipes exciting.

This spurred Turnbull to work on cooking and developing recipes that were not too different from the meals she used to eat. She found out that any meal can be made to vegan tastes.

It's been nearly five years since she stopped eating animal products, and Turnbull has now written a book, Fuss-Free Vegan: 101 Everyday Comfort Food Favorites, Veganized.

She was a guest on All in a Day this week. She shared the recipe for one of her dessert creations, vegan cheesecake, on the show's D is for Dinner segment.

Vegan Cheesecake

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients:

1½ cups of vegan graham cracker crumbs.

¼ cup of melted vegan butter or coconut oil.

1½ cups of softened raw cashews.

1 cup of silken tofu.

½ cup of full-fat coconut milk.

½ cup of white sugar.

1 tablespoon of cornstarch.

Zest of 1 lemon, about 1 teaspoon.

1½ tablespoons of fresh lemon juice.

2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar.

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

¼ teaspoon of salt.

Instructions: