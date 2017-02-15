Lori Mellor says she can't get enough hearty, healthy beans during winter months.

She's been eating refried beans in Mexican recipes, red bean beef chili, white bean chicken chili, French Canadian baked beans — you name it. Now, she's on a quest for something completely different.

So we challenged three Ottawa chefs to create a four-bean recipe using pinto, red, white, and brown beans. The catch? No chili. No traditional baked beans. No bean salads, No refried beans. Basically, they had to produce something even a bona fide bean lover would have never eaten before.

The challengers: Donna Chevrier of Ola Cocina Taqueria Original, Dave Neil of The Piggy Market, and Etienne Cuerrier of The Meat Press.

Here's what they came up with:

Duck cassoulet with white bean and spinach gnocchi

Etienne Cuerrier of The Meat Press

(Submitted)

Ingredients

4 confit duck legs

200 grams smoked duck

50 grams bacon

1 litre duck stock

1/2 cup black beans

1⁄2 cup pinto beans

1/2 cup each, white and brown beans for gnocchi

150 grams flour, type 00

2 egg yolks

2 garlic cloves

Pinch of lavender or fresh rosemary

25 grams butter

Method:

1. Make the gnocchi:

Purée beans with salt and 1 garlic clove, add 150 ml. duck stock.

Mix in flour and egg yolk by hand.

Roll into a thin sausage shape and cut every 1/2 inch or so.

Cook 90 seconds in boiling salted water.

You can freeze leftovers.

2. Reduce duck stock by half, add lavender and garlic, season and whisk in butter off the heating element.

3. Add salt and steak spices to cooked black beans, smoke for 30 minutes to give nice light flavor.

4. Reheat cooked pinto beans in reduced stock sauce.

5. Sautée bacon and add to pinto beans and sauce.

6. Reheat duck confit in oven (follow package instructions).

7. Add smoked duck to finished product once plated.

(All duck products available at Meat Press situated at 45 Armstrong Street.)

Four bean, squash and tomato gratin

Dave Neil of The Piggy Market

(Submitted)

Ingredients:

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 lb. thick-cut double smoked bacon, diced

2 Tbs. garlic, chopped

1 cup onion, diced

2 lbs. butternut squash, diced

1 1⁄2 cups each, black, white, pinto and red beans, cooked

2 Tbs. fresh thyme leaves, chopped

2 Bay leaves

3 cups chicken stock

15 oz. canned diced tomatoes

2 cups Japanese Panko bread crumbs

1 cup parmesan cheese, grated

2 Tbs. olive oil

Method:

1. In a sautée pan render the bacon slowly, until crispy.

2. Remove bacon from the pan, add 1⁄4 cup olive oil to the pan, add the onion and the garlic, thyme and bay leaves and cook on low heat for two-three minutes. Add the squash and sautée for two or three minutes more.

3. Add the chicken stock and simmer for eight minutes. Add the beans and the tomatoes and bring to a boil.

4. Add the bacon and place in a baking dish.

5. Mix the remaining olive oil with the bread crumbs and parmesan cheese. Spread on top of bean mixture.

6. Bake for 1 hour at 375 degrees, or until it bubbles and browns on top. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Bean fritters

Donna Chevrier of Ola Cocina Taqueria Original

(Submitted)

Ingredients:

1/2 chopped carrot

1/2 chopped celery

1/2 chopped white onion

1 chopped jalapeño or seranno pepper

1 Tsp. ground pulla chile pepper (any hot dried pepper)

1 Tsp. Mexican oregano

Salt and pepper

3 cups, black, white, pinto, red beans, rinsed and drained

1 Tbs. canola oil

1 cup flour

1/4 cup corn flour

1 Tbs. baking powder

1 Tbs. salt

2 Tbs. chopped cilantro

1/2 cup shredded Monterey

2 eggs

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Heat oil in pan add carrots, onions, celery, peppers and oregano. Season with salt and pepper. Sautée until almost soft.

2. When the sautée is finished add 1/2 the mix of beans. Smash with a fork until fairly smooth.

3. In another bowl mix flours, baking powder, salt, cilantro, Monterey cheese and eggs.

4. Add to the wet mixture along with remaining beans. Mix with your hands as if kneading bread until it sticks together like dough. Tear a piece off one by one and drop into Dutch oven of oil 375 F until golden brown. Let cool.

5. Plate on white bean puree and top with corn salsa and chipotle maple syrup.