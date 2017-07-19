Union Local 613 is celebrating its birthday this weekend by giving a gift to a local charity.

The restaurant hosted its first Street Food For The Food Bank five years ago, to celebrate its first anniversary in business. Last year's event raised $5,000, an amount the restaurant hopes to exceed this year with help from some star chefs.

The fundraiser brings together chefs from fine dining establishments to devise street-food-style dishes that are served at all-you-can-eat stations around the restaurant.

CBC Radio's All In A Day invited Union Local 613 chef Darren Flowers and frequent participant Adam Vettorel of North and Navy to share recipes for dishes they're serving at the event this Sunday.

Chicken fried pimento grits balls with roasted garlic and lemon mayo​ (by Darren Flowers)

Ingredients:

2 cups water.

2 cups 2% milk.

1 cup dried hominy (grits, which you can find at most Middle Eastern food stores).

2 cups old cheddar, grated.

1 roasted red bell pepper, finely diced (to roast pepper, char the outside over an open flame, place in a covered container for 20 minutes and then peeled away the burnt exterior).

1 tsp chili powder.

1 tsp paprika.

½ tsp cayenne pepper.

1 tbsp grainy mustard.

1 cup mayonnaise.

1 cup all-purpose flour.

6 eggs, beaten.

1 cup fried chicken dredge (a combination of 3/4 cups all purpose flour, plus 1/4 cup potato or corn starch).

Vegetable oil for frying.

Salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Directions:

Heat water and milk mixture over medium heat, when it reaches a simmer add the grits. When adding the grits some of the corn chaff and hulls may still be in the mix, they will float to the top and can easily be skimmed off with a fine strainer. Reduce heat to low and cook for 2 to 3 hours stirring every 10 minutes. Grits are done when the kernels are soft and the liquid is creamy. Remove from heat, season with salt and pepper. Cool completely. In a separate bowl, combine cheddar, roasted red pepper, chili powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, grainy mustard and mayonnaise. Season with salt and pepper. Combine the cheese mixture with the cooled grits and roll into golf-ball sized balls. Place flour, eggs and chicken dredge in 3 separate dishes. In small batches, coat balls in flour, then egg, then the chicken dredge. Heat vegetable oil to 350 F in a tall-sided pot. You need enough for the balls to be fully submerged. Make sure the pot is not so full that no oil spills over when you add the balls to the heated oil. Deep fry balls until golden brown, approximately 3 to 5 minutes. Serve with lemon mayo.

Lemon Mayo

Ingredients

1 cup quality mayonnaise.

Zest of one lemon.

1 tsp lemon juice.

1 tbsp roasted garlic.

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a bowl.

Makes approximately 24 balls.

Zucchini flowers are pretty to look at, but mouth-watering when battered and deep fried with a ricotta cheese filling. (Christopher Schlesak)

Fried Zucchini Blossoms Stuffed with Summer Peas and Ricotta Cheese (by Adam Vettorel)

Ingredients:

16 zucchini flowers (available at farmers markets this time of year, but they sell out fast. Also available at some grocery stores).

4 cups ricotta cheese.

2 cups peas.

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour.

2 tsp kosher salt.

24 oz Pilsner beer.

6 egg whites.

Vegetable oil for frying.

Directions for the batter:

Combine flour and salt in a bowl. Slowly whisk in beer until there are no lumps. In a separate bowl, whip egg whites until stiff peaks form. Using a spatula, incorporate egg whites into the batter, being careful not to deflate the peaks. Refrigerate the batter until you're ready to dip the stuffed blossoms into it.

Directions for the filling:

In a large pot of salted water, blanch peas for one minute and transfer to an ice bath. Drain peas and mix with ricotta. Season with salt and pepper.

Directions for assembling and frying the blossoms:

Using skinny fingers or a pair of tweezers, remove the stamen from inside the zucchini flower. Create football shaped balls of the cheese and pea mixture, and stuff them into each flower. The filling should only fill half the flower. Twist the end of the flower to seal in the filling. Repeat until all flowers are full. Fill a tall-sided pot with enough vegetable oil to fully submerge the fritters. Be sure there is lots of room between the top of the pot and the oil line so when the hot oil bubbles up it does not boil over the edge of the pot and set your kitchen on fire. Heat oil over medium heat until a thermometer reads 350 F. Using tweezers or tongs, dip the stuffed blossoms into the batter and then carefully transfer to the hot oil. Fry in small batches until golden (approximately two minutes) and then transfer to paper towel to drain off excess oil. Give blossoms a moment to cool and then enjoy!

Makes 16 fried blossoms.