January is a time for resolutions, and one charity hopes people will resolve to give up meat for the month.
The British charity Veganuary encourages people to try being vegan for the first month of the year.
In Ottawa, vegan chef Rob McLeod held his first cooking class at the Cauldron Food School on Thursday, where he taught people how to make seitan, a meat alternative.
McLeod was on CBC Radio's All in a Day where he shared his "hail seitan" recipe.
Vegan chef Rob's Hail Seitan
Ingredients:
- 3 cloves of garlic.
- ¾ cup of cooked chickpeas, rinsed and drained (fresh or canned).
- 1½ cups of roasted vegetable stock.
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
- 2 cups of vital wheat gluten.
- ⅓ cup nutritional yeast.
- 1 teaspoon of paprika.
- 1 teaspoon of dried thyme, crushed between your fingers.
- 2 tablespoons of dried sage, crushed between your fingers.
- ½ teaspoons of fennel.
- Black pepper to taste.
- Salt to taste.
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Chop garlic into a food processor and add beans, broth, and olive oil. Puree.
- Mix wheat gluten, nutritional yeast, herbs and spices in a large mixing bowl. Make a hole in the middle, and add the bean mixture.
- Stir with a wooden spoon until the mixture starts coming together to form a ball of dough.
- Knead the ball until it is well incorporated. Cover and allow to rest for at least 30 minutes.
- To braise the seitan, form a loaf and bake in a metal pan. Fill over half of the pan with roasted vegetable stock, and cover tightly.
- Bake for 20 minutes.
- Baste and bake for another 20 minutes.
- Allow baked seitan to rest, and slice for a variety of uses such as vegan pot pie filling.