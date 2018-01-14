January is a time for resolutions, and one charity hopes people will resolve to give up meat for the month.

The British charity Veganuary encourages people to try being vegan for the first month of the year.

In Ottawa, vegan chef Rob McLeod held his first cooking class at the Cauldron Food School on Thursday, where he taught people how to make seitan, a meat alternative.

McLeod was on CBC Radio's All in a Day where he shared his "hail seitan" recipe.

Vegan chef Rob's Hail Seitan

Ingredients:

3 cloves of garlic.

¾ cup of cooked chickpeas, rinsed and drained (fresh or canned).

1½ cups of roasted vegetable stock.

2 tablespoons of olive oil.

2 cups of vital wheat gluten.

⅓ cup nutritional yeast.

1 teaspoon of paprika.

1 teaspoon of dried thyme, crushed between your fingers.

2 tablespoons of dried sage, crushed between your fingers.

½ teaspoons of fennel.

Black pepper to taste.

Salt to taste.

Instructions: