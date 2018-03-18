Nutritionist and chef Amy Longard has long loved seaweed, and says cooking with it has many benefits.

"Seaweed is an extremely nutrient-dense food," Longard told CBC Radio's All In A Day last week.

"In many cases, people are seeking out seaweed because it's a source of iodine [which helps] support the thyroid. So when we see conditions where your thyroid isn't working optimally, adding seaweed to the diet can often benefit you quite a bit."

When she was a kid, Longard said, her parents tried to expose her and her sister to other cultures, welcoming exchange students from around the world into their home.

"[They] would bring really interesting snacks. And most of them had seaweed ... or we were eating nori, or we were playing around with sushi," she said.

"So that exposure really stuck with me."

This week on D is for Dinner, Longard offered up her recipe for vegan pâté using dulse, a type of seaweed.

"It's a really versatile food to use. It adds that umami flavour," Longard said. "And you can also incorporate it into so many things — add a nice natural form of sodium so you're not adding as much salt."

Dulse, sunflower seed and walnut pâté

Ingredients:

1 cup walnuts

1½ cups cup raw sunflower seeds

1 tsp. red wine vinegar

⅓ cup red onion

⅓ cup whole leaf dulse (seaweed)

⅓ cup celery, minced

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped

⅓ cup lemon juice

3 tbsp. freshly chopped dill, or 2 tbsp. dried dill

salt and pepper to taste

water

Directions: