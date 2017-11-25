Before every Redblacks home game, a group of loyal fans head to Brewer Park, pop their tailgates, and grill up a storm. They'll be there again this Sunday before the Grey Cup.
Al Boucher can usually be found in the tailgate crowd armed with his kettle barbecue.
Boucher was a guest on CBC Radio's All in a Day ahead of the weekend's major festivities. He set up his grill on Sparks Street to make some tasty tailgating treats.
He also shared his recipe for a special fan-coloured chilli.
Red and black barbecued chili
Step one
Ingredients:
- 7 tbsp of dry chili peppers; a blend of mild to medium varieties such as California, New Mexico or ancho.
- 1 tablespoon of chili powder; a hot variety such as cayenne, arbol, serrano. Fresh and minced.
- 1 cup of red wine.
- 1 cup of beef broth.
- 6 garlic cloves, minced.
- 1 medium onion, minced.
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Set aside.
Step two
Ingredients:
- 12 breakfast sausages, casings removed and meat broken up.
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
- 4 lbs. of stewing beef such as a blade roast. Cut into 1/4-inch cubes.
Instructions
- Cook sausage in a heavy pot until it's no longer pink. Remove and set aside.
- Add olive oil to any fat left over from the sausage. Scrape brown bits as oil heats up.
- Add beef, salt to taste, and cook until gray. Not brown. Remove and set aside.
- Add mixture from step one to pot, and de-glaze bottom by scraping remaining browned bits from sausage and beef. Allow to come to a slow simmer.
- Add sausage and beef, and simmer covered at very low and slow heat for at least one-and-a-half hours.
Step three
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup of beef broth.
- 2 tablespoons of chili; blend of mild to medium varieties such as California, New Mexico or ancho. Dried and powdered.
- 1 tablespoon of cayenne chili powder.
- 3 tablespoons of ground cumin.
- 1 teaspoon of onion powder.
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder.
- 1 cup of canned tomato/puree or crushed.
- 3 tablespoons of maple syrup.
- 1/2 cup of rye whiskey.
- 1 cup of red wine.
Instructions
- While steps one and two are simmering, blend all ingredients in step three in your blender or food processor.
- Once meat in step two has simmered, skim off fat as desired and add blended ingredients from step three to the pot.
Step four
Ingredients:
- 1 can of black beans (more or less depending on taste), rinsed.
Instructions
- Place pot of chili in a barbecue at the lowest temperature you can maintain (225 to 250F).
- Cook indirectly with pot uncovered, away from coals, for at least an hour.
- Periodically add dry wood chips or chunks such as maple, apple, hickory or mesquite to the grill, to add rich smoky flavours.
- Cooking time will vary depending on outdoor temperatures and personal taste. The intent is to develop flavours and attain desired sauce consistency.
- Add beans 20 to 30 minutes before end of cooking.
Tips:
- Make sure to cook low & slow for a rich, sweet, spicy chili. High heat will bring out bitter flavours.
- Avoid using pre-ground chili powder commonly found in stores; these generally contain other seasonings and do not have the rich earthy flavours provided by a blend of varieties of freshly ground chili peppers. Have fun experimenting with different chili pepper varieties.
- The added flavour from freshly ground cumin seeds, garlic and onion powder is worth the effort!