After noticing people going to school hungry and grocery shopping at dollar stores, Kim Oastler launched a soup-making program for the unemployed to build skills and have a bite to eat.

Through her program, called Eat More Soup!, dozens of unemployed locals are making and selling soup to grocery stores across the city.

"Some of the folks that we work with feel like they don't have much to give," Oastler, the program's executive director, told CBC Radio's All In A Day earlier this week.

"I think it builds confidence and feelings of self-worth, and they start to believe they have something to give, which is great if they are trying to get a job."

Ottawa residents without a high school diploma can apply to the program as a volunteer intern to work alongside chef David Irish, building kitchen and entrepreneurial skills.

Oastler and Irish shared one of their seven vegan and vegetarian recipes with All In A Day host Alan Neal for the show's weekly D is for Dinner segment.

Kale and sweet pea soup

(Serves 4-6.)

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil.

320 g green split peas.

1 bunch of kale, washed and with stems removed.

120 g celery.

120 g fennel.

10 g ginger.

12 g garlic.

20 g green onion.

20 g parsley, washed and with stems removed.

6 g fresh turmeric, or a full teaspoon of ground turmeric.

1 can coconut milk (400 ml).

3 L vegetable stock.

Juice of ½ lemon.

1 tbsp salt.

1 tbsp pepper.

200 g frozen sweet peas.

Directions: