After noticing people going to school hungry and grocery shopping at dollar stores, Kim Oastler launched a soup-making program for the unemployed to build skills and have a bite to eat.
Through her program, called Eat More Soup!, dozens of unemployed locals are making and selling soup to grocery stores across the city.
"Some of the folks that we work with feel like they don't have much to give," Oastler, the program's executive director, told CBC Radio's All In A Day earlier this week.
"I think it builds confidence and feelings of self-worth, and they start to believe they have something to give, which is great if they are trying to get a job."
Ottawa residents without a high school diploma can apply to the program as a volunteer intern to work alongside chef David Irish, building kitchen and entrepreneurial skills.
Oastler and Irish shared one of their seven vegan and vegetarian recipes with All In A Day host Alan Neal for the show's weekly D is for Dinner segment.
Kale and sweet pea soup
(Serves 4-6.)
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp olive oil.
- 320 g green split peas.
- 1 bunch of kale, washed and with stems removed.
- 120 g celery.
- 120 g fennel.
- 10 g ginger.
- 12 g garlic.
- 20 g green onion.
- 20 g parsley, washed and with stems removed.
- 6 g fresh turmeric, or a full teaspoon of ground turmeric.
- 1 can coconut milk (400 ml).
- 3 L vegetable stock.
- Juice of ½ lemon.
- 1 tbsp salt.
- 1 tbsp pepper.
- 200 g frozen sweet peas.
Directions:
- Start by small-dicing celery, onions and fennel. Peel and finely chop garlic, ginger and turmeric. Add these ingredients to a large pot over medium-high heat and cook until everything is soft and the onions are translucent.
- Add the vegetable stock and split green peas, and bring to a boil. Cook until peas are soft and have split. Add water, if necessary.
- Finely slice the green onion and finely chop the parsley and kale, then add them to the pot, reduce the heat to medium low, and season with salt and pepper. Add the coconut milk and lemon juice, then simmer for about 5 to 10 minutes.
- Blend the soup using an immersion blender or regular blender until smooth. If using a regular blender, be careful of heat and blend in 3- to 4-cup intervals.
- Finally, add the frozen peas, simmer for another 5 to 10 minutes and serve. Perhaps garnish with finely shredded kale, parsley or green onion.