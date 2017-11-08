Fall is the season of Thanksgiving and Halloween, and after these celebrations have long gone, many are left with an abundance of pumpkins.

But instead of throwing them out, you can use these vegetables for a dessert that is decadent, guilt-free, and healthy — pumpkin tarts.

When Wellness coach Karen Yaworsky makes the treat, she keeps it vegan and gluten-free. She also does it without having to cook.

Yaworsky is holding a culinary workshop on Nov. 18, where she'll be teaching 15 people how to make her all-time favourite food creation.

She was a guest on All in a Day, this week. She shared the recipe for the healthy pumpkin tart on the show's D is for Dinner segment.

Pumpkin tart

Ingredients:

1 cup of raw pecans.

1½ cups of medjool dates.

A pinch of salt.

1 cup of raw cashews (soak in hot water for one hour).

½ cup of unsweetened vanilla almond milk.

½ cup of pumpkin purée (not pumpkin pie filling).

½ cup of maple syrup.

2 tablespoons of melted coconut oil.

1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice.

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Juice from half a lemon.

Instructions: