A new cook book hit bookstores only last Wednesday, and after a week of sales, it has knocked out Dan Brown's new novel, Origin, to become Costco's best-selling book in Canada.

Yum and Yummer: Ridiculously tasty recipes that'll blow your mind, but not your diet! is also the first cookbook to include photos and short "how-to" videos for all its recipes.

Cookbook author Greta Podleski was the D is for Dinner guest on All in a Day this week. She shared one of the recipes from the book — the super moist, delicious and lip-smacking pumpkin banana zucchini loaf.

Pumpkin banana zucchini loaf (dairy-free)

(Makes one loaf or 12 slices)

Ingredients:

1 cup each of whole wheat flour and all-purpose flour.

¼ cup of flax meal (ground flaxseed).

2 teaspoons of baking powder.

1 teaspoon of baking soda.

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon.

½ teaspoon of sea salt.

1 cup of mashed super-ripe bananas.

1 cup of canned pure pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling).

1 cup of grated unpeeled zucchini (pat dry with paper towels).

½ cup plain of two per cent Greek yogurt or coconut yogurt (for dairy-free).

½ cup of brown sugar (not packed).

¼ cup of sunflower or safflower oil.

1 egg.

1 cup of chopped pecans or walnuts.

For a sweeter loaf, ½ cup of dark chocolate chips.

Instructions: