A new cook book hit bookstores only last Wednesday, and after a week of sales, it has knocked out Dan Brown's new novel, Origin, to become Costco's best-selling book in Canada.
Yum and Yummer: Ridiculously tasty recipes that'll blow your mind, but not your diet! is also the first cookbook to include photos and short "how-to" videos for all its recipes.
Cookbook author Greta Podleski was the D is for Dinner guest on All in a Day this week. She shared one of the recipes from the book — the super moist, delicious and lip-smacking pumpkin banana zucchini loaf.
Pumpkin banana zucchini loaf (dairy-free)
(Makes one loaf or 12 slices)
Ingredients:
- 1 cup each of whole wheat flour and all-purpose flour.
- ¼ cup of flax meal (ground flaxseed).
- 2 teaspoons of baking powder.
- 1 teaspoon of baking soda.
- 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon.
- ½ teaspoon of sea salt.
- 1 cup of mashed super-ripe bananas.
- 1 cup of canned pure pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling).
- 1 cup of grated unpeeled zucchini (pat dry with paper towels).
- ½ cup plain of two per cent Greek yogurt or coconut yogurt (for dairy-free).
- ½ cup of brown sugar (not packed).
- ¼ cup of sunflower or safflower oil.
- 1 egg.
- 1 cup of chopped pecans or walnuts.
- For a sweeter loaf, ½ cup of dark chocolate chips.
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Spray a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray or lightly oil, and set it aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk both flours, flax meal, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt together. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk bananas, pumpkin, zucchini, yogurt, sugar, oil and egg together until well blended.
- Add dry ingredients and mix using a wooden spoon just until dry ingredients are moistened. Don't overmix.
- Fold in nuts and dark chocolate chips.
- Spoon batter evenly into the prepared pan.
- Bake for 60 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted in centre of loaf comes out clean.
- Remove loaf from pan and cool on wire rack. Tastes great when served warm or cold. Wrap leftovers well with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator for up to five days. The loaf may also be frozen.