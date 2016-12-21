As we wind down into the colder months of winter, it's hard to find meals that will chase the chill out of our bones. If you're already sick of eating soup as a last resort to keep warm, try out this recipe for latkes.

Latkes are flat pancakes, usually made out of potato, eaten during the eight-day celebration of Hanukkah. Their name, directly translated from Yiddish, means "small pancake."

Rabbi Menachem Blum dropped by CBC Radio's All In A Day to demonstrate how to make traditional potato latkes.

Potato Latkes

Ingredients:

5 large potatoes, peeled.

1 large onion.

3 eggs.

1/3 cup of flour.

1 tsp. of salt.

1/4 tsp. of pepper.

3/4 cup of oil (for frying).

Instructions