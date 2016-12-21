As we wind down into the colder months of winter, it's hard to find meals that will chase the chill out of our bones. If you're already sick of eating soup as a last resort to keep warm, try out this recipe for latkes.
Latkes are flat pancakes, usually made out of potato, eaten during the eight-day celebration of Hanukkah. Their name, directly translated from Yiddish, means "small pancake."
Rabbi Menachem Blum dropped by CBC Radio's All In A Day to demonstrate how to make traditional potato latkes.
Potato Latkes
Ingredients:
- 5 large potatoes, peeled.
- 1 large onion.
- 3 eggs.
- 1/3 cup of flour.
- 1 tsp. of salt.
- 1/4 tsp. of pepper.
- 3/4 cup of oil (for frying).
Instructions
- Grate the potatoes and onion on the small side of a grater, or put them in a food processor with a small amount of water.
- Strain the choppings through a colander, pressing out excess water.
- Add the eggs, flour, salt and pepper, mixing well.
- Heat 1/2 cup of cooking oil in a skillet until sizzling. Lower heat and place a scoop of batter into the oil.
- Cook on one side for 5 minutes then flip and cook other side for 2-3 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Remove from oil and place latke on paper towel to drain the excess oil.
- Continue until batter is gone, adding oil as necessary. Makes 4-6 servings. Serve with applesauce.