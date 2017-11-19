Ottawa's Oz Kafe warmed the hearts and bellies of restaurant goers from Elgin Street for nearly a dozen years.

They moved out of that small space and settled into a new, bigger location in the Byward Market this August.

The restaurant's new chef, Kristine Hartling, is now running a menu that reflects European influences, but with dishes that are made using local ingredients.

Hartling was a guest on All in a Day this week. She shared the recipe for the juicy, delicious, and popular pork chops dish.

Pork chops

Ingredients:

  • 1 small onion, chopped.
  • 5 cloves garlic, chopped.
  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
  • 2 tablespoons of smoked paprika (sweet or hot, depending on your taste).
  • 1½ teaspoons of caraway seed.
  • 1½ teaspoons of dried sage.
  • 1½ teaspoons of dried thyme.
  • ¾ teaspoon of mustard seed.
  • ½ cup of water.
  • 1 tablespoon of sherry vinegar.
  • Pork chops.

Instructions:

  1. Heat the olive oil in a saute pan over medium heat.
  2. Add the onion and garlic and cook them slowly, stirring occasionally until they become golden. This will take about 10 minutes.
  3. Put the cooked onion and garlic mixture into a blender with all the other ingredients except pork. Puree everything together until smooth.
  4. Rub the marinade into the pork chops and let it sit overnight.
  5. Grill pork for roughly six minutes per side on medium heat, to keep them tender and super juicy. Cook them for a few minutes longer if you like your pork more well done.