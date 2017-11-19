Ottawa's Oz Kafe warmed the hearts and bellies of restaurant goers from Elgin Street for nearly a dozen years.

They moved out of that small space and settled into a new, bigger location in the Byward Market this August.

The restaurant's new chef, Kristine Hartling, is now running a menu that reflects European influences, but with dishes that are made using local ingredients.

Hartling was a guest on All in a Day this week. She shared the recipe for the juicy, delicious, and popular pork chops dish.

Pork chops

Ingredients:

1 small onion, chopped.

5 cloves garlic, chopped.

2 tablespoons of olive oil.

2 tablespoons of smoked paprika (sweet or hot, depending on your taste).

1½ teaspoons of caraway seed.

1½ teaspoons of dried sage.

1½ teaspoons of dried thyme.

¾ teaspoon of mustard seed.

½ cup of water.

1 tablespoon of sherry vinegar.

Pork chops.

Instructions: