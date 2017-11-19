Ottawa's Oz Kafe warmed the hearts and bellies of restaurant goers from Elgin Street for nearly a dozen years.
They moved out of that small space and settled into a new, bigger location in the Byward Market this August.
The restaurant's new chef, Kristine Hartling, is now running a menu that reflects European influences, but with dishes that are made using local ingredients.
Hartling was a guest on All in a Day this week. She shared the recipe for the juicy, delicious, and popular pork chops dish.
Pork chops
Ingredients:
- 1 small onion, chopped.
- 5 cloves garlic, chopped.
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
- 2 tablespoons of smoked paprika (sweet or hot, depending on your taste).
- 1½ teaspoons of caraway seed.
- 1½ teaspoons of dried sage.
- 1½ teaspoons of dried thyme.
- ¾ teaspoon of mustard seed.
- ½ cup of water.
- 1 tablespoon of sherry vinegar.
- Pork chops.
Instructions:
- Heat the olive oil in a saute pan over medium heat.
- Add the onion and garlic and cook them slowly, stirring occasionally until they become golden. This will take about 10 minutes.
- Put the cooked onion and garlic mixture into a blender with all the other ingredients except pork. Puree everything together until smooth.
- Rub the marinade into the pork chops and let it sit overnight.
- Grill pork for roughly six minutes per side on medium heat, to keep them tender and super juicy. Cook them for a few minutes longer if you like your pork more well done.