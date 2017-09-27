Some Ottawa chefs are taking part in an unusual challenge — they have been told to make a tasty and affordable meal with only eight ingredients, and a limited number of equipment.

This is for a cooking challenge happening Sunday, as part of the Feed the City, Feed Your Soul initiative — an event the social enterprise, Kind Village, is holding to make people more aware of hunger and food insecurity in Canada.

Ric Watson, a chef at the Ottawa Mission, and Claude Leblond, a culinary chef at High Liner Foods, teamed up to make poached basa with lentil ragout, seasonal root vegetables and apples for the challenge.

A serving of their meal costs 75 cents.

Watson and Leblond were on All in a Day's D is for Dinner this week. They talked about making a nutritious and mouth-watering meal at a low cost.

Poached basa with lentil ragout, seasonal root vegetables and apples

(Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients

  • ⅓ cup of canola oil.
  • 2 medium-sized carrots sliced in ¼-inch thick disks.
  • 1 small sweet potato cut in ¼-inch quarter moons.
  • 2 medium parsnips sliced in ¼-inch thick disks.
  • 1 medium onion.
  • 1 small celeriac cut in ¼-inch quarter moons.
  • 2 cloves of garlic.
  • 2 tablespoons of turmeric.
  • 2 tablespoons of coriander.
  • 2 tablespoons of cumin.
  • 1 large granny smith apple.
  • 2 cups of red lentils.
  • Salt and pepper to taste.
  • 8 Basa fillets (or other white fish).

Instructions:

  1. Heat up oil in a pot on high heat and sear carrots, celeriac, sweet potato, and parsnips in it for five minutes.
  2. Reduce to medium heat, and add onions, garlic, turmeric, coriander, cumin, salt and pepper. Stir for five minutes.
  3. Add lentils and diced apples, and mix for 30 seconds.
  4. Add eight cups of water to the pot, cover, and cook mixture on high heat for 20 minutes. Stir regularly until lentils have cooked and ragout has thickened.
  5. Season fish fillets with salt and pepper, and a small amount of turmeric, coriander and cumin.
  6. Place pieces of fish in the pot and cover. Cook on low heat for ten minutes.
  7. Serve and enjoy.

CBC's All in a Day