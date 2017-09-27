Some Ottawa chefs are taking part in an unusual challenge — they have been told to make a tasty and affordable meal with only eight ingredients, and a limited number of equipment.
This is for a cooking challenge happening Sunday, as part of the Feed the City, Feed Your Soul initiative — an event the social enterprise, Kind Village, is holding to make people more aware of hunger and food insecurity in Canada.
Ric Watson, a chef at the Ottawa Mission, and Claude Leblond, a culinary chef at High Liner Foods, teamed up to make poached basa with lentil ragout, seasonal root vegetables and apples for the challenge.
A serving of their meal costs 75 cents.
Watson and Leblond were on All in a Day's D is for Dinner this week. They talked about making a nutritious and mouth-watering meal at a low cost.
Poached basa with lentil ragout, seasonal root vegetables and apples
(Makes 8 servings)
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup of canola oil.
- 2 medium-sized carrots sliced in ¼-inch thick disks.
- 1 small sweet potato cut in ¼-inch quarter moons.
- 2 medium parsnips sliced in ¼-inch thick disks.
- 1 medium onion.
- 1 small celeriac cut in ¼-inch quarter moons.
- 2 cloves of garlic.
- 2 tablespoons of turmeric.
- 2 tablespoons of coriander.
- 2 tablespoons of cumin.
- 1 large granny smith apple.
- 2 cups of red lentils.
- Salt and pepper to taste.
- 8 Basa fillets (or other white fish).
Instructions:
- Heat up oil in a pot on high heat and sear carrots, celeriac, sweet potato, and parsnips in it for five minutes.
- Reduce to medium heat, and add onions, garlic, turmeric, coriander, cumin, salt and pepper. Stir for five minutes.
- Add lentils and diced apples, and mix for 30 seconds.
- Add eight cups of water to the pot, cover, and cook mixture on high heat for 20 minutes. Stir regularly until lentils have cooked and ragout has thickened.
- Season fish fillets with salt and pepper, and a small amount of turmeric, coriander and cumin.
- Place pieces of fish in the pot and cover. Cook on low heat for ten minutes.
- Serve and enjoy.