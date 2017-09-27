Some Ottawa chefs are taking part in an unusual challenge — they have been told to make a tasty and affordable meal with only eight ingredients, and a limited number of equipment.

This is for a cooking challenge happening Sunday, as part of the Feed the City, Feed Your Soul initiative — an event the social enterprise, Kind Village, is holding to make people more aware of hunger and food insecurity in Canada.

Ric Watson, a chef at the Ottawa Mission, and Claude Leblond, a culinary chef at High Liner Foods, teamed up to make poached basa with lentil ragout, seasonal root vegetables and apples for the challenge.

A serving of their meal costs 75 cents.

Watson and Leblond were on All in a Day's D is for Dinner this week. They talked about making a nutritious and mouth-watering meal at a low cost.

Poached basa with lentil ragout, seasonal root vegetables and apples

(Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients

⅓ cup of canola oil.

2 medium-sized carrots sliced in ¼-inch thick disks.

1 small sweet potato cut in ¼-inch quarter moons.

2 medium parsnips sliced in ¼-inch thick disks.

1 medium onion.

1 small celeriac cut in ¼-inch quarter moons.

2 cloves of garlic.

2 tablespoons of turmeric.

2 tablespoons of coriander.

2 tablespoons of cumin.

1 large granny smith apple.

2 cups of red lentils.

Salt and pepper to taste.

8 Basa fillets (or other white fish).

Instructions: