It's almost always tea time at Uji Café — even when no one's ordering a beverage.

The recently-opened Rideau Street café specializes in baking with matcha powder, a preparation of finely ground green tea leaves that's common in both Chinese and Japanese cuisine.

This week on D is for Dinner, Uji Café's Alice Seah shared the restaurant's recipe for matcha cheesecake.

While the cafe uses authentic matcha powder imported straight from the city of Uji, Japan in its cheesecakes, Seah says Ottawa bakers can use any locally available matcha and the cake will turn out just fine.

Matcha cheesecake is just one of the desserts offered at Uji Café, which opened recently on Rideau Street in Ottawa. (Alice Seah)

Japanese matcha cheesecake

Ingredients:

½ cup milk

cup milk 25 g butter

1 tbsp. corn starch

2 tbsp. sugar (for the batter)

3 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. sugar (for the meringue)

2 tbsp. matcha powder

3 tbsp. flour

3 cold egg yolks (medium or large eggs)

cold egg whites from 3 medium eggs (or 2 large eggs)

80 g cream cheese

Instructions: