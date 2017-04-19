Kyle Mortimer-Proulx has seen and done it all under the roofs of four restaurants over the last several years. From Perspectives Restaurant in Kanata to Lowertown Brewery in the ByWard Market – and Chinatown's Zen Kitchen in between – Proulx now helps run the show at a new eatery across the river.

La Maison Conrory opened last December in Aylmer on the second floor of 61 Principale Street. Down below on the main floor is a more casual affair, Le Maçon Pub. Proulx is the executive chef at both restaurants and on April 26, he is hosting a Spain-themed wine and food night at La Maison Conroy.

This week, he's sharing his recipe for a tapas dish that will be featured on the menu for the event.

Grilled beef with shallot jam and piquillo peppers

Ingredients

1 beef ribeye steak, 1" thick (about 250-300 g)

3 to 4 slices of bread

250 ml Spanish extra virgin olive oil

2 piquillo peppers (or 1 red bell pepper to substitute)

3 shallots

125 ml sherry wine

125 ml sherry vinegar

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp smoked paprika

As needed kosher salt

As needed black pepper, freshly ground

As needed arugula, to garnish

As needed flaked salt, such as Maldon, to garnish

Grilled Beef with Shallot Jam and Piquillo Peppers. (Photo courtesy Kyle Mortimer-Proulx )

To make the shallot jam:

Peel shallots and cut in half lengthwise into quarters. Rotate shallots 90 degrees. Cut into thin strips. Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a small pot over medium heat. Add shallots and stir to coat in oil. Continue to cook until shallots are soft and translucent without turning golden, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Add brown sugar and smoked paprika, stir to combine and cook for 1 minute. Add sherry wine and vinegar. Cook the mixture on medium heat until the liquid has reduced into a thin syrup, about 10 minutes. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper, as necessary, and set aside off of the heat for later.

For the grilled peppers:

Grill your peppers over high heat until charred on all sides. Remove peppers from heat and place in a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to sit for 5 to 10 minutes. Remove plastic wrap from bowl and use your hands to peel off the skin; it should come off very easily. Do not run under water as it will dilute all of that delicious flavour that you've just achieved by grilling the peppers. Cut peppers in half and remove the stem and all of the seeds. Slice peppers into thin strips. Set aside for later.

For the beef

Let beef come to room temperature for about 15 minutes while you prepare the shallot jam and peppers. Season beef liberally with salt and grill over medium-high heat until it reaches your desired doneness, about 4 minutes on the first side and 3 on the second for medium-rare. You can sear the beef in a pan, preferably cast iron, over medium-high heat if a grill is not available. Remove from the heat and let rest for 15 minutes.

For the toast:

While the beef is resting, cut slices of bread 1/2" thick. Remove any crust and cut into 2" squares. Heat a pan over medium heat and add olive oil to just cover the bottom of the pan. Place pieces of bread in the pan and cook until the bottom is golden brown. Flip the bread over and cook until the second side is also golden brown. You may need to add more olive oil at some point if the bread has absorbed it all. Remove toast from pan to a plate with paper towel to cool and absorb any excess oil.

To assemble: