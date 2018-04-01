Try this sweet recipe for a guaranteed great date

Looking for a different kind of chocolate treat this Easter? Try whipping up this recipe from a local gourmet date producer.

Maha Surani and Paul Merritt started Bisou Dates and Chocolates, a company that makes sweet chocolate-covered treats, in 2017. They told CBC Radio's All In A Day ahead of the Easter weekend that their love of dates goes back many years.

Surani said her first memory of the fruit was when she visited an aunt in Iraq and went to a date grove for a picnic.

"The date grove made these amazing wafers with a date blend and nuts, and that was my first recollection of really starting to love dates," she said.

Like many Canadians, Merritt said his first experience with the fruit was eating date squares, lbut a visit to Syria in his 20s gave him his first taste of raw dates.

They started brainstorming over coffee — and dates — one morning and came up with the idea of the date and chocolate combination.

It's a healthy dessert that provides energy instead of causing a sugar crash, they said.

"If you look around Ottawa, you don't see too many dates out on the shelf when you're talking about confections. And when you do see chocolates, there's a lot of sugar," Merritt said. "So we wanted to add something that was a little different, and so we came up with the dates and chocolates."

Bisou Dates and Chocolates makes 10 types of chocolate-covered dates, with flavours ranging from citrus to maple.

The date recipe Surani and Merritt shared with All in a Day, dubbed "Starry Night," is filled with a licorice blend and topped with Italian orange.

Starry Night

For the licorice blend:

12 Medjool dates.

3 tbsp quinoa flakes.

1 tbs coconut oil.

1/2 tsp ground star anise (purchase star anise and grind for best flavour).

1/2 tsp ground licorice root (purchase licorice root and grind for best flavour).

Method:

You can find most of these ingredients at Bulk Barn, or Mideast or Asian stores. Mix all the items in the blender and knead. Should be a nice consistency like a cookie mix. You can refrigerate this till you make your Starry Night dates.

For the Dates:

20-25 Medjool dates (large Medjool dates are preferable).

1 1/3 lbs 70% couverture chocolate.

Italian orange or candied/dried oranges for topping.

Method:

Pit the Medjool dates. Fill each date with the licorice blend and seal by gently pulling the ends toward each other. If the Medjool dates are soft, this should be a very easy task. Now that your dates are ready, you will want to dip them in dark chocolate. You have two choices: You can use compound chocolate (definition below)* which does not require tempering, just melting and dipping, or you can use couverture chocolate which requires tempering (cocoa butter crystals are stabilized). Couverture is a high-quality chocolate which includes a high percentage of cocoa butter and requires proper heating to reach that ideal colour and snap. If the chocolate is not tempered it will bloom or turn whitish. Still edible but not pretty. To temper couverture chocolate, place a pound of chocolate in a stainless steel bowl over a pot with a small amount of simmering water. Melt the chocolate. Use a thermometer to ensure it is at 45 F. (If the temperature exceeds 45 F, gently mix now and then to bring the temperature down.) Once you have reached 45 F, you can start to seed the chocolate which means, you will add 1/3 lb of chocolate (the seeding is always 1/3 of the amount of chocolate melted). You will mix the chocolate gently and occasionally to bring the temperature down to 28 F. Once you have reached 28 F, put it back on the stove for a few seconds at a time to get the temperature up to 34 F. You can now test the chocolate by placing a small amount of chocolate on a metal spatula or on parchment paper. The chocolate should harden in a few minutes and look shiny. This means it is tempered. Please know that chocolate is finicky and it is a diva! Water is the enemy so ensure no water falls into your chocolate mix. Ensure you are working in a climate that is comfortable to cool with no humidity. You can now start to dip your licorice filled dates. Use a fork if you do not have the fancy chocolate dipping fork, it works just as well. Dip your date in the chocolate then gently tap to remove the excess chocolate. Place the date on parchment paper and top with orange bits or orange strips of your choice. When the chocolate begins to dry, take a sharp knife and gently trim around the date so you have nice edging.

This recipe should make approximately 20 to 25 dates, depending on the size of the Mejool dates.

*Compound chocolate: Compound chocolate substitutes the two main ingredients found in real chocolate. Instead of chocolate liqueur, it has cocoa powder, and replaces cocoa butter with an oil. This means, for candy making, this chocolate can be melted down and dipped and will set up fine. It tastes a little different. Most people can't tell, but when tasted next to a couverture chocolate, then the difference can be seen.