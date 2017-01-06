Christmas might be over for many Christians, but for the city's Orthodox celebrants, the festivities are just beginning. Apart from being able to buy gifts at Boxing Day prices, for many, including Ethiopian Orthodox Christians, there's also the payoff of ending a 40-day fast on Jan. 6, their Christmas Eve.

In anticipation, Mihret Adelahu of the Blue Nile Restaurant appeared on All in a Day to share the restaurant's kitfo recipe. You won't believe this flavourful dish has just a few ingredients.

Ingredients:

500 grams extra lean beef, minced or finely ground.

5 tsp. ground cayenne pepper (mitmita).

4 tbsp. clarified butter (nitir kebe).

3 tsp. cardamom powder (korerima).

Salt, to taste.



Directions: