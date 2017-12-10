If you're feeling like eating a hearty, homemade meal as the temperature drops, what better than a ploughman's platter.

The chef behind Flora Hall Brewery, Linette Edmonds, stopped by CBC Radio's All in a Day to explain how to build a country-style platter.

Here's how to whip up Flora Hall's ploughman's platter — complete with porchetta, salsa verde and oat bread.

Porchetta​

2 pounds of pork tenderloin.

10-12 inch pork belly.

Salt rub: 1.5 tablespoons of kosher salt. 3 teaspoons of fresh rosemary. 2 teaspoons of toasted fennel seed. 2 teaspoons of chili flakes. 2 teaspoons of fresh black pepper. Zest of 1.5 lemons.

Herb rub: 3 tablespoons of rough chopped parsley. 3 tablespoons of fresh rosemary.



Instructions

Rub the inside of pork belly with half of the salt rub. Sprinkle the herb rub over salt rub. Place the pork loin on top of this. Roll into a bundle, with the belly around the loin, and tie tightly with butcher twine. Rub the outer skin with oil and the remaining salt. Marinate overnight or up to two days. Heat oven to 275 F and place the porchetta on a rack with a drip tray. Roast for four hours or until 160 F internal temperature. Increase heat to 450 F and roast for about 20 to 30 minutes checking often, until skin is crisp. Let it rest for 30 minutes, then slice and serve.

Pickled red onion

3 large red onions, peeled and sliced.

3 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed.

1⁄2 teaspoon of mustard seeds.

1 bay leaf.

1 3⁄4 cups of vinegar.

3 cups of water.

1⁄4 cups of coarse salt.

Sterilize canning jars and lids.

Instructions

Fill with the onions, garlic, mustard seeds and bay leaves. Bring the water, vinegar and salt to a boil. Pour into onion-filled jars, cover and allow to cool fully before storing. Wait two to three days to open and serve for maximum flavour.

Salsa verde

3 bunches of Italian flat leaf parsley, washed, dried and stems removed.

2 cups of extra virgin olive oil.

4 tablespoons of whole fennel seed.

4 tablespoons of whole coriander seed.

4 teaspoons of chili flakes.

4 large garlic cloves, peeled.

2 teaspoons of kosher salt.

The zest and juice of four large lemons.

Instructions

Toast the fennel and coriander seeds together in a cast iron pan on medium-high heat, stirring constantly for about four to five minutes. Once toasted and fragrant, grind the seeds with a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Combine the spices and all remaining ingredients and blend well, using a processor or hand-blender. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper, blend once more, and serve.

Honey and oat bread

2 cups of white all-purpose flour.

1 cup of whole wheat flour.

2 1⁄4 teaspoons of yeast.

1 cup of old fashioned oats.

1 1⁄2 teaspoons of salt.

4 tablespoons of vegetable oil.

3 tablespoons of honey.

1 cup and 2 tablespoons of warm water.

Instructions

Blend yeast and honey in water. In the bowl of a stand mixer, add both flours, oats, salt, and stir to combine with a hook attachment. Incorporate the bloomed yeast water and vegetable oil at once, scraping down as necessary and mixing on medium speed until dough forms a ball. Place dough in a bowl, greased lightly with vegetable oil. Cover with cling wrap and allow the double in size (approximately one to two hours). Punch down the dough, roll into an appropriate size, and place in a greased Pullman pan. Allow to rise to one inch from top of pan. Grease the lid, and slide on. Place in a preheated 350 oven and bake for 30 minutes. Remove lid, bake for another five minutes. Remove from pan and allow loaf to cool fully on a wire rack before storing or slicing.

Assembling the platter

Remove the butcher twine from porchetta and cut a one-inch-thick slice. Sear the slice on either side in a hot cast iron pan until thoroughly warmed and crisp. Place the sliced porchetta on one end of a platter and drizzle with freshly made salsa verde. Grill or toast slices of the honey oat bread, and top with butter or olive oil to your liking. Place toasted

bread onto the platter, alongside drained, pickled red onions, and your favourite aged cheddar. Enjoy!