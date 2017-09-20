In the summer, dandelions take over many lawns and gardens, leading to complaints and causing frustration especially for gardeners.

But according to Penny Foster, a wild forager and owner of the Beckwitch store, this doesn't have to be the case. The intrusive weeds can be used as a source of food.

This week on All in a Day's D is for Dinner, Foster talked about making very sweet and enjoyable jelly from the yellow threads of dandelions. Here is the recipe she uses to make the delicious jelly

For a batch of dandelion jelly

Ingredients:

10 to 20 cups of dandelion flower heads.

4½ cups of sugar.

2 tablespoons of lemon juice.

A box of powdered pectin.

Instructions: