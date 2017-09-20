In the summer, dandelions take over many lawns and gardens, leading to complaints and causing frustration especially for gardeners.

But according to Penny Foster, a wild forager and owner of the Beckwitch store, this doesn't have to be the case. The intrusive weeds can be used as a source of food.

This week on All in a Day's D is for Dinner, Foster talked about making very sweet and enjoyable jelly from the yellow threads of dandelions. Here is the recipe she uses to make the delicious jelly

For a batch of dandelion jelly

Ingredients:

  • 10 to 20 cups of dandelion flower heads.
  • 4½ cups of sugar.
  • 2 tablespoons of lemon juice.
  • A box of powdered pectin.

Instructions:

  1. Pick out the yellow threads of the dandelion flower heads, and put them in a bowl. Other parts of the dandelion will make the jelly taste bitter. You'll end up with about four to six cups of thread.
  2. Steep the yellow threads in equal cups of hot boiling water for 12 to 24 hours to make dandelion tea.
  3. Strain out petals from the dandelion tea.
  4. In a large saucepan, combine three cups of dandelion tea, lemon juice, pectin and bring the mixture to a boil.
  5. Add sugar to the mixture and bring it again to a boil. Boil for one to two minutes and remove the jelly from heat.
  6. Fill mason jars with jelly leaving a quarter of head space.
  7. Process the jelly in a water bath for 10 minutes.
  8. Allow to cool and enjoy.