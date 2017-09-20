In the summer, dandelions take over many lawns and gardens, leading to complaints and causing frustration especially for gardeners.
But according to Penny Foster, a wild forager and owner of the Beckwitch store, this doesn't have to be the case. The intrusive weeds can be used as a source of food.
This week on All in a Day's D is for Dinner, Foster talked about making very sweet and enjoyable jelly from the yellow threads of dandelions. Here is the recipe she uses to make the delicious jelly
For a batch of dandelion jelly
Ingredients:
- 10 to 20 cups of dandelion flower heads.
- 4½ cups of sugar.
- 2 tablespoons of lemon juice.
- A box of powdered pectin.
Instructions:
- Pick out the yellow threads of the dandelion flower heads, and put them in a bowl. Other parts of the dandelion will make the jelly taste bitter. You'll end up with about four to six cups of thread.
- Steep the yellow threads in equal cups of hot boiling water for 12 to 24 hours to make dandelion tea.
- Strain out petals from the dandelion tea.
- In a large saucepan, combine three cups of dandelion tea, lemon juice, pectin and bring the mixture to a boil.
- Add sugar to the mixture and bring it again to a boil. Boil for one to two minutes and remove the jelly from heat.
- Fill mason jars with jelly leaving a quarter of head space.
- Process the jelly in a water bath for 10 minutes.
- Allow to cool and enjoy.