Christmas is the cookie holiday at the Ottawa bakery and café, Life of Pie.

This year, the owner of the café, Kerry Duffy, is organizing a cookie exchange where she teams up with some expert bakers to teach people how to make some special treats for the holidays.

Duffy's cookie curriculum includes lessons on how to make chocolate candy cane, lemon sugar, and even hermit cookies.

Life of Pie will provide ingredients and help to six students in every class. They will make, exchange, and go home with about 52 cookies just in time for the holidays.

Life of Pie owner, Kerry Duffy, holds a box of cookies with her daughter and baker, Siobhan Romaniuk, before a cookie exchange workshop. (Giacomo Panico)

Duffy was a guest on All in a Day with her daughter, Siobhan Romaniuk. They shared their favourite cookie recipes.

Hermit cookies

Ingredients:

⅔ cup of room-temperature butter.

1½ cups of brown sugar.

2 eggs.

2 cups of flour.

1 teaspoon of baking soda.

¼ teaspoon of cloves.

¼ teaspoon of cinnamon.

¼ teaspoon of salt.

1 cup of raisins.

1 cup of chopped dates.

Instructions

Beat butter with sugar until it's light. Add eggs, one at a time. Mix flour, baking soda, spices and salt together in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture to egg mixture and mix well. Mix in raisins and chopped dates. Shape dough into one-inch balls with a scoop, or with spoons and your hand, and place on parchment-lined cookie sheets. Bake at 350 F for 10 to 14 minutes.

Chocolate Candy Cane Cookies

Ingredients:

2½ cups chocolate chips (divided).

1½ cups of flour.

¼ cup of baking powder.

1 teaspoon of baking soda.

1 teaspoon of espresso powder.

½ teaspoon of salt.

½ cup of butter.

1 cup of sugar.

1 teaspoon of vanilla.

1 teaspoon of peppermint extract.

2 eggs.

⅓ cup of crushed candy cane.

Instructions

Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, espresso powder, and salt together in a medium bowl. Beat the butter and sugar together. Add eggs and flavourings to the butter mixture. Add the dry ingredients and half cup of chocolate chips. Shape dough into one-inch balls with a scoop or with spoons and your hand, and place on parchment lined cookie sheets. Bake at 350 F for 12 to 15 minutes. Melt two cups of chocolate chips and drizzle on baked cookies and sprinkle with crushed candy cane.

Lemon sugar cookies

Ingredients:

2½ cups of flour.

½ teaspoon of baking soda.

1 teaspoon of baking powder.

¾ teaspoon of salt.

Zest of 2½ lemons.

½ cup of room temperature butter.

¼ cup of canola oil.

1¼ cups of sugar.

2 eggs.

1 teaspoon of vanilla.

2 tablespoons of lemon juice.

Instructions