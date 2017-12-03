Christmas is the cookie holiday at the Ottawa bakery and café, Life of Pie.
This year, the owner of the café, Kerry Duffy, is organizing a cookie exchange where she teams up with some expert bakers to teach people how to make some special treats for the holidays.
Duffy's cookie curriculum includes lessons on how to make chocolate candy cane, lemon sugar, and even hermit cookies.
Life of Pie will provide ingredients and help to six students in every class. They will make, exchange, and go home with about 52 cookies just in time for the holidays.
Duffy was a guest on All in a Day with her daughter, Siobhan Romaniuk. They shared their favourite cookie recipes.
Hermit cookies
Ingredients:
- ⅔ cup of room-temperature butter.
- 1½ cups of brown sugar.
- 2 eggs.
- 2 cups of flour.
- 1 teaspoon of baking soda.
- ¼ teaspoon of cloves.
- ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon.
- ¼ teaspoon of salt.
- 1 cup of raisins.
- 1 cup of chopped dates.
Instructions
- Beat butter with sugar until it's light.
- Add eggs, one at a time.
- Mix flour, baking soda, spices and salt together in a separate bowl.
- Add flour mixture to egg mixture and mix well.
- Mix in raisins and chopped dates.
- Shape dough into one-inch balls with a scoop, or with spoons and your hand, and place on parchment-lined cookie sheets.
- Bake at 350 F for 10 to 14 minutes.
Chocolate Candy Cane Cookies
Ingredients:
- 2½ cups chocolate chips (divided).
- 1½ cups of flour.
- ¼ cup of baking powder.
- 1 teaspoon of baking soda.
- 1 teaspoon of espresso powder.
- ½ teaspoon of salt.
- ½ cup of butter.
- 1 cup of sugar.
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla.
- 1 teaspoon of peppermint extract.
- 2 eggs.
- ⅓ cup of crushed candy cane.
Instructions
- Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, espresso powder, and salt together in a medium bowl.
- Beat the butter and sugar together.
- Add eggs and flavourings to the butter mixture.
- Add the dry ingredients and half cup of chocolate chips.
- Shape dough into one-inch balls with a scoop or with spoons and your hand, and place on parchment lined cookie sheets.
- Bake at 350 F for 12 to 15 minutes.
- Melt two cups of chocolate chips and drizzle on baked cookies and sprinkle with crushed candy cane.
Lemon sugar cookies
Ingredients:
- 2½ cups of flour.
- ½ teaspoon of baking soda.
- 1 teaspoon of baking powder.
- ¾ teaspoon of salt.
- Zest of 2½ lemons.
- ½ cup of room temperature butter.
- ¼ cup of canola oil.
- 1¼ cups of sugar.
- 2 eggs.
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla.
- 2 tablespoons of lemon juice.
Instructions
- Whisk flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt together.
- Combine zest of lemons and butter in mixer and beat.
- Add vegetable oil and mix.
- Add sugar and mix to blend.
- Add eggs one at a time.
- Add the vanilla and lemon juice and mix.
- Add dry ingredients and mix to blend.
- Refrigerate dough for 20 minutes or more. It will be sticky.
- Shape dough into one-inch balls with a scoop or with spoons and your hand.
- Dip shaped dough in sugar and place on parchment-lined cookie sheets and bake at 350 F for 12 to 15 minutes.