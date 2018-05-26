Carb load with cauliflower curry for Ottawa Race Weekend

Tens of thousands of runners will be hitting Ottawa's streets this weekend, and Nigel Finley wants to make sure they're properly fuelled up first.

Finley is executive chef at Mad Radish, which is catering the VIP tent at Ottawa Race Weekend.

This week on D is for Dinner, he's come up with a spin on the classic Indian dish of butter chicken, swapping in cauliflower for poultry.

The fact the dish is both vegan and gluten-free, Finley says, makes it ideal for runners looking to load up on carbohydrates before their big race.

"It also ends up being pretty light, although it's rich and indulgent," he told CBC Radio's All in a Day. "[That's] great for pre-race eating as it's not going to sit heavy in your stomach."

Don't hit that wall

Filling up with carbohydrates — colloquially known as "carb loading" — before a long race like a marathon is important because you'll have a backup store of energy, said Kathy Smart, a registered holistic nutritionist who joined Finley on All in a Day.

Eating carbohydrates such as potatoes or rice increases the glycogen store in your liver, giving you an "extra hit of energy" when you most need it, Smart said.

"You want your glycogen stores to be up for a run like this," she said.

"If someone goes no-carb or low-carb and they try to do a long-distance or endurance type of exercise, they end up basically just hitting a wall. And that wall is lack of carbohydrates."

The two, five, and 10-kilometre races take place Saturday, with the half and full marathons slated for Sunday.

On your mark. Get set. Carb load. We serve up a recipe to fuel runners past the finish line at Ottawa Race Weekend. 13:01

Butter cauliflower chicken (serves four)

Ingredients:

1 medium white onion, sliced

1 large (or 2 small) Yukon gold potatoes, diced into one-inch cubes

½ large (or 1 small) cauliflower head

¼ c. tomato paste

½ tsp. garam masala

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. salt

1½ tsp. fresh ginger, minced

5 cloves garlic

40 mL canola oil

¼ c. butter chicken curry paste

300 mL (or ¾ of a can) of coconut milk

4 c. cabbage, shredded

¼ c. red onion, thinly sliced

⅓ c. tangy salad dressing (tamarind is ideal)

enough cooked rice (mix of brown and wild preferred) for 4 people

papadums

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400 F. Mix the potatoes, onions, tomato paste, garam masala and paprika with half of the canola oil. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, until dark brown in spots but not burnt. Heat the remaining oil in a pot over medium heat. Cook ginger and garlic in oil until soft, roughly three to five minutes. Add the roasted potatoes and onions to the pot, along with the cauliflower, coconut milk, curry paste and salt. Simmer on low heat for 45 minutes or until the cauliflower is cooked through, stirring regularly to prevent sticking. To crisp up the papadums, brush them with oil and microwave on high for 45 seconds. Divide the rice evenly among four bowls and top with the curry. Mix the cabbage and sliced red onion with the dressing and spoon to the side of the curry. Garnish with papadum chips and serve.



