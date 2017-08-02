The season of the barbecue is upon us, when most people are cooking on the grill.

Since Ottawa has been rather wet, why not take your summer feast inside and try your hand at braised short ribs instead of flipping burgers in the rain.

Keeping in line with the summer feel, this recipe also features beer. It doesn't hurt this Friday is International Beer Day. Chef Scott Warrick of the Algonquin College Culinary Arts Program shared his recipes with us on CBC Radio's All in a Day.

Enjoy!

Roasted garlic beer mashed potatoes

Ingredients:

8 1/2 cups of potatoes.

6 tablespoons of butter.

1 roasted garlic bulb.

1/3 cup of light cream.

1/3 cup of beer.

Milk (as needed).

Salt (to taste).

White pepper (to taste).

Instructions:

1. Peel and eye the potatoes and cut them into uniform sizes. Simmer in water and cover until tender.

2. Drain well and let the potatoes steam dry for a few minutes.

3. Pass the potatoes through a food mill or ricer into the bowl of a mixer. You can also place the potatoes in a mixer and blend with the paddle attachment. Mix until well broken up. Replace paddle with whip and beat until well puréed. Do not over whip, or potatoes will become pasty.

4. Beat in the butter, roasted garlic, beer and cream.

5. Add enough hot milk to bring potatoes to normal consistency. They should be soft and moist, but firm enough to hold their shape, not runny.

6. Add salt and white pepper to taste.

7. If desired, whip briefly at high speed until potatoes are light and fluffy. Do not over whip.

Braised short ribs

Meat:

10 oz short rib sections.

1/2 cup of oil.

Seasoning:

1/3 cup of diced onion.

1/3 cup of diced celery.

1/3 cup of diced carrots.

1/3 cup of bread flour.

3 1/4 cups of brown stock.

3 1/4 cups of dark beer/stout.

1/3 cup of tomato purée.

Bay leaves (to taste).

Salt (to taste).

Pepper (to taste).

Instructions:

1. Dry the meat so it will brown more easily.

2. Heat the oil in a heavy brazier until very hot. Brown the meat well on both sides. Remove it and set aside.

3. Add the onion, celery, and carrot to the fat in the pan and sauté until browned.

4. Stir in the bread flour to make a roux. Cook until the roux is browned.

5. Stir in the stock, beer and tomato purée and simmer until the sauce thickens. Add the bay leaves and season to taste with salt and pepper.

6. Return the short ribs to the pan. Cover and braise in the oven at 300°F (150°C) until tender, about 2 hours.

7. Transfer the short ribs to a pan for serving.

8. Prepare breading station. Flour, egg wash, panko bread crumbs.

9. Remove bone from short ribs. Bread short ribs, dipping in flour, then egg wash and finally the panko. Shallow fry until golden brown.

10. Strain the sauce. Degrease. Adjust the seasoning and consistency.

Cider glazed carrots

Ingredients:

6 and 1/3 cups of carrots.

Cider (as needed).

1/3 cup of butter.

1 tablespoon of sugar.

Salt (to taste).

White pepper (to taste).

Chopped parsley (as needed).

Instructions:

1. Trim, peel, and slice the carrots.

2. Place them in a saucepan or straight-sided sauté pan. Add cider until the carrots are barely covered. Add the butter, sugar, and salt.

3. Bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer until the carrots are tender and the cider is nearly evaporated. If done properly, these should happen at the same time. Toss the carrots so they are well coated with the cider glaze left in the pan.

4. Season with pepper. Garnish with chopped parsley.