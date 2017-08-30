All in a Day listeners asked for recipes that used a spiralizer to prepare the ingredients, so we challenged three chefs to create dishes that twirled at least two different foods.

Salads, apple fritters and potatoes were some of the results of this week's spiral challenge.

The three challengers are: Omer Abdullah of Chickpeas, West de Castro of Clover and Paul Brennan of Steak and Sushi.

1. Paul Brennan's spiralizer pad thai and beet salad

Ingredients

1 large carrot.

1 zucchini, green or yellow or combination for great colour.

2 tbsp. peanut butter.

1 red pepper.

1 sweet potato.

1 tsp sesame oil.

1 tbsp. canola or vegetable oil.

1 sweet potato.

1 quarter onion, sliced.

soy sauce to taste.

1 clove garlic, finely chopped.

1.5 tsp chopped ginger.

2 tbsp. peanut butter.

1 can coconut milk.

3 jumbo prawns.

Instructions

Start by peeling carrot and removing the bottom from the red pepper if using a spiralizer with a base. Run all vegetables through the spiralizer. Set aside. Combine half the can of coconut milk with peanut butter and soy sauce and set aside. Heat canola oil in frying pan on medium-high heat. Lightly sauté sliced onion, garlic and ginger. Add prawns and cook until slightly coloured. De-glaze pan with remaining coconut milk, simmering for four to six minutes. Cover and set aside. Using same pan, sauté garlic and ginger with the sesame oil and canola oil. Add vegetables, starting with the carrots, giving a stir in between each vegetable and ensuring pan stays hot. Continue with red pepper, sweet potato, and finally the zucchini when vegetables start to wilt. After one to two minutes add peanut-seasoned coconut milk, toss vegetables in sauce and when heated through you are ready to plate. Yields two portions. This is a great addition to a bed of rice, vermicelli noodle, or pasta if you crave some carbs. Garnish with roasted peanut, sesame seeds and a little green onion.

Chef's note: If your spiralizer allows, try removing the shoestring attachment for a ribbon-like appearance.

Beet Salad

Ingredients

1 red or yellow beet large.

1 cucumber.

1 carrot.

1 sweet potato.

1 zucchini.

Cherry tomatoes.

1 apple.

Choice of dressing, such as lemon shallot or citrus.

1 cup red wine vinegar.

2 cups water.

2 tsp. ground cumin.

2 tsp. ground coriander.

1/4 cup sugar.

Instructions

Combine red wine vinegar, water, cumin, coriander and sugar to make pickle liquid and boil 10 minutes. L et cool slightly before use. Pass beets through spiralizer. In a mixing bowl pour 2 cups of the pickle liquid over the beets and let stand 10 minutes . Continue to run rest of vegetables through spiralizer, except for cherry tomatoes. Cut those in half. Combine vegetables in mixing bowl and toss with your choice of dressing. Drain beets well from liquid. Beets should be cooked and pickled at same time. Arrange vegetables as you like. Layering them or tossing together will give different but equally appealing results.

Chef's note: Add a little blue cheese crumble or goat cheese to salad. Garnish.

2. Omer Abdallah's spiralized beet salad and chickpeas Beets and chickpeas are the star of this spiralized dish from chef Omer Abdallah of Chickpeas. (Supplied)

Ingredients (serves 4)

Salad

1 zucchini.

1 red bell pepper.

1 beet (cooked).

1 carrot.

3 radishes.

5 cherry tomatoes.

1/2 cup roasted chickpeas.

1/2 clove of garlic.

3 tbsp. yogurt.

2 tbsp. lemon.

3 tbsp. tahini.

2 tbsp. water.

1/4 tsp salt.

Cumin, parsley and pomegranate molasses to garnish.

Roasted Chickpeas

1/2 cup dried chickpeas.

1/2 tsp each of paprika, cumin, and dried coriander.

1 tbsp. olive oil.

Instructions

Roasted Chickpeas

Soak chickpeas for 8 to 12 hours. Make sure chickpeas are completely covered in water. Strain chickpeas and blot with paper towel to dry. Preheat oven to 400 F, and line a cookie pan with parchment paper. In a bowl, toss the chickpeas with olive oil and spice mixture. Transfer to cookie pan and roast for 40 minutes until browned and crunchy.

Beets

Cut off the end of the beet and wash thoroughly. Cook in boiling water for one hour. Drain and transfer to cold water. Use your hands to remove skin from beet.

Salad

Spiralize zucchini, red bell pepper, beet, carrot, and radish. Whisk garlic, yogurt, lemon, tahini, water and salt together in a bowl until mixture is smooth; pour over spiralized vegetables and toss to coat. Top with roasted chickpeas and cherry tomatoes. To garnish, add a pinch of cumin and parsley, and a drizzle of pomegranate molasses.

3. West de Castro's apple fritters with candied sweet potato In a more dessert-like take, these apple fritters and spiralized sweet potatoes came from the creative West de Castro at Clover. (Supplied)

Ingredients

Fritters

Canola oil, for deep frying.

1 cup all purpose flour, plus extra for coating.

1/2 cup sugar.

2 tsp. baking powder.

1 tsp. ground cinnamon.

1 tsp. nutmeg.

1 tsp. salt.

2 eggs.

1 cup buttermilk.

1/2 cup sour cream.

2 tbsp. melted butter.

2 tsp. vanilla.

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and spiralized (slicing blade).

icing sugar, for dusting.

Candied Sweet Potato

1 medium sweet potato, peeled, cored and spiralized (fine spiral blade).

2 tbsp. brown sugar.

2 tbsp. maple syrup.

2 tbsp. butter.

1 tsp. salt.

toasted pecans, chopped coarsely (optional).

ice cream (optional, but totally recommended).

Instructions

Candied sweet potato

Preheat oven to 450 F degrees. Melt butter in saucepan over medium heat. Add brown sugar, maple syrup and salt. Stir to dissolve sugar. Once fully incorporated, add sweet potato, stirring to coat. Spread coated sweet potato on sheet tray lined with Silpat baking mat. Bake for seven to 10 minutes until tender and just browning. Remove from oven, and keep warm.

Fritters