The National Arts Centre says that Canada is its stage, a motto its new executive chef Kenton Leier is working to reflect with his food.

Leier started his job in August, after working for more than 25 years in the culinary industry, most recently at The Westin hotel in Ottawa.

For November, Leier and his team put a Canadian twist on the beef tartare dish at the NAC restaurant Le Café.

The dinner dish is now on the menu as the Alberta bison tartare served with Nunavut crowberry jam.

Before Leier's first service of the meal, he was a guest on All in a Day, and he shared the recipe on the show's D is for Dinner segment.

Alberta bison tartare with Nunavut crowberry jam

(Makes four servings)

Nunavut crowberry jam

Ingredients:

½ cup of crowberries (substitute with blackberries or blueberries).

2 tablespoons of lemon juice.

¼ cups of sugar.

1 sprig fresh thyme.

1 tablespoon of powdered pectin.

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a saucepan, and bring to a simmer on low-medium heat. Then cook on low heat for 20 minutes, stirring regularly until the berries break down. Remove from heat, and leave to cool.

Bison Tartare

Ingredients:​

240 grams of finely minced bison tenderloin (trimmed of all fat).

1 teaspoon of finely chopped shallots.

1 teaspoon of finely chopped chives.

1 tablespoon of whole grain mustard.

1 teaspoon of chopped gherkins.

1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Sea salt to taste.

Cracked black pepper to taste.

Instructions: