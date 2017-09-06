It's Le Burger Week, which means restaurants across the country have been putting creative and interesting spins on their burgers.

Burger enthusiasts are then visiting those restaurants and voting online for their favourites.

Here in Ottawa, 10 restaurants are taking part — including Burgers n' Fries Forever, which is topping a traditional all-beef patty with deep-fried panko-crusted avocados.

Build the "AVOcontrol" burger yourself with this recipe, or head on down to the restaurant yourself to cast a ballot. Thursday is the last day to vote.

The "AVOcontrol" burger with chipotle-lime sour cream

Ingredients:

1 avocado.

3 cups sour cream.

1 can chipotle peppers in adobo sauce.

1 lime, juiced.

1 cup flour.

1 tsp. salt.

2 eggs.

1 tbsp. buttermilk.

1 cup panko.

1 - 4 oz. all-beef patty.

1 slice of cheddar.

4-6 Doritos chips.

1 bun.

Oil for deep-frying.

Microgeens to garnish.

Instructions: