It's Le Burger Week, which means restaurants across the country have been putting creative and interesting spins on their burgers.
Burger enthusiasts are then visiting those restaurants and voting online for their favourites.
Here in Ottawa, 10 restaurants are taking part — including Burgers n' Fries Forever, which is topping a traditional all-beef patty with deep-fried panko-crusted avocados.
Build the "AVOcontrol" burger yourself with this recipe, or head on down to the restaurant yourself to cast a ballot. Thursday is the last day to vote.
The "AVOcontrol" burger with chipotle-lime sour cream
Ingredients:
- 1 avocado.
- 3 cups sour cream.
- 1 can chipotle peppers in adobo sauce.
- 1 lime, juiced.
- 1 cup flour.
- 1 tsp. salt.
- 2 eggs.
- 1 tbsp. buttermilk.
- 1 cup panko.
- 1 - 4 oz. all-beef patty.
- 1 slice of cheddar.
- 4-6 Doritos chips.
- 1 bun.
- Oil for deep-frying.
- Microgeens to garnish.
Instructions:
- Puree the chipotle peppers in adobo sauce.
- Mix with the sour cream and the lime juice and set aside.
- Prepare the all-beef patty to your liking.
- For the deep-fried avocado, begin by mixing the flour, salt and pepper in a bowl.
- In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and mix in the buttermilk.
- Halve the avocado and slice it into 1-inch pieces.
- Toss each piece in the flour, dip in the egg wash, and then dip in the panko.
- Heat the oil in a pan suitable for deep-frying.
- Fry each slice for one minute or until the panko is golden brown.
- To assemble: place the burger, two tablespoons of chipotle-lime sour cream, two slices of fried avocado, the Doritos, the cheddar slice and the microgreens inside the bun.
- Serve.