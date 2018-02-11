When you walk in the door of Mati on Preston Street, one of the first things you'll notice is the smell from the charcoal grill.

Brandon Kennedy, one of the chefs, told CBC Radio's All In A Day that the coals lend a sweet, smoky flavour to meat as it's cooked slowly on the grill.

Mati opened in January and has a Mediterranean menu inspired by a few cuisines, Spanish and Portuguese among them.

Kennedy shared a recipe for rib-eye steak with fingerling potatoes tossed in garlic and rosemary butter. The dish is topped with bone marrow butter and chimichurri sauce.

Rib-eye steak with fingerling potatoes

Ingredients

For fingerling potatoes:

Half pound of whole fingerling potatoes.

1 tbsp chopped garlic

1 tbsp chopped rosemary

1 tbsp chopped thyme

5 tbsp butter.

For bone marrow butter:

4 beef femur bones, or any beef bone with exposed marrow that can be roasted. Bones should be canoe cut (cut lengthwise).

1 tbsp chopped shallot

1 tbsp chopped rosemary

Pound of butter, divided in half.

For rib-eye steak:

14 oz rib-eye (prime grade or highest possible grade available).

Salt.

Maldon Salt (for serving)

Lemon (to be grilled, for serving).

For chimichurri:

1 cup chopped cilantro.

1/2 cup chopped parsley.

1/4 cup chopped capers.

Zest and juice of half a lemon.

Zest and juice of half a lime.

1 clove garlic, crushed.

3 tbsp white wine vinegar.

Olive oil.

Instructions

For fingerling potatoes:

Boil fingerling potatoes in water until fork tender. Remove from water and cool. Press potatoes with palm slightly until the skin is broken and potatoes are slightly flattened. Sautée garlic, rosemary and thyme with butter in a pan. Add potatoes to pan and toss gently to cook evenly. Season to taste and keep warm until ready to serve.

For bone marrow butter:

Roast beef femur bones at 375 F until the marrow is melted (around 20 minutes). Pull from oven and allow them to cool slightly. Sautée shallots and rosemary in a half pound of butter. Set aside and let cool slightly. Using a blender, whip bone marrow and rosemary butter into a half pound of room temperature butter. Pour into cling film and roll sides to tighten the butter into log shape. Place on flat surface in a fridge or freezer. Remove from fridge or freezer 10 minutes before serving to be able to spread easily.

For rib-eye steak:

Season both sides of the steak generously with salt at least one hour before cooking and allow to rest on baking sheet. Remove from fridge 20 minutes before cooking. On a charcoal grill, cook steak to medium rare for six minutes per side until internal temperature reaches 128 F. Baste with bone marrow butter. Allow to rest for five minutes before serving.

For chimichurri:

In a food processor or blender, combine cilantro, parsley, capers, lemon and lime juice and zest and garlic. Blend, adding three tablespoons of white wine vinegar and enough extra virgin olive oil to achieve a vinaigrette consistency. Season with salt and pepper.

Plating