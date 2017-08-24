Ottawa police are looking for a driver who left the scene after a cyclist was struck Thursday evening on Bronson Avenue.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was heading south on the busy artery near Kippewa Drive at around 6:45 p.m. when the collision happened.

He suffered cuts and scratches and was taken to hospital.

Donald Finlayson said he stopped to help after a black SUV collided with a cyclist on Bronson Avenue Thursday evening and then drove off. (CBC)

Donald Finlayson was driving northbound on Bronson Avenue when he saw a black SUV come up from behind and strike the cyclist.

"He clipped the bike with his mirror and then sped off. There's no way he could not have known he hit that cyclist, because he went ass-over-teakettle. He went right head-over-heels on his bike," Finlayson said.

Finlayson said he stopped traffic and stayed with the cyclist while his wife called 911.

"I yelled out to other people who had their windows open, 'get after that vehicle, because we can get a plate number,'" Finlayson said.

Paramedics showed up within about three minutes, he said.