A cyclist was taken to hospital with a serious head injury after being struck by a vehicle at Commissioner and Albert streets Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called to the scene of the collision around 3:30 p.m., said Marc-Antoine Deschamps, public information officer for the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

The man in his 40s was unconscious for three minutes, Deschamps said.

He was sent to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre in serious but stable condition.