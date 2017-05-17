A cyclist was taken to hospital with a serious head injury after being struck by a vehicle at Commissioner and Albert streets Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called to the scene of the collision around 3:30 p.m., said Marc-Antoine Deschamps, public information officer for the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

Cyclist struck Commissioner ST & Albert ST. M40 was unconscious for three minutes. Fully immobilized, trauma code to hospital. — @OttawaParamedic

The man in his 40s was unconscious for three minutes, Deschamps said.

He was sent to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre in serious but stable condition.