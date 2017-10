A cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition after an incident on Booth street just north of Albert street, paramedics said.

Paramedics said they received a call at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday that a cyclist was down. When they arrived they found the 63-year-old man in cardiac arrest.

"The patient was aggressively resuscitated at scene and transported to hospital in critical condition," paramedics said in a news release.

Ottawa police are investigating.​