Joan Taylor and her women's studies classmates at the University of Ottawa could have just stuck to the pub for their post-lecture discussions back in the 1980s, but the late founder of Wheel Women convinced the group to hit the road instead.

"The bicycle was very important for women historically, and she had once written a paper on that," recalled Helen Levine, 94, now the group's oldest member. "It meant a kind of liberation for women, because they could move on their own steam."

So instead of stopping for a beer, Taylor and her friends began planning bicycle trips, first to Prince Edward County, then farther afield to the United States, Cuba, France and Spain.

Joan Taylor, second from left, started Wheel Women in the mid-1980s with classmates in a women's studies course at the University of Ottawa. This 2009 trip to Limoux, France was her last with the group before she died in 2011. (Provided by Sandra Zagon)

Group a 'pool of love'

The group recently gathered at the home of Sandra Zagon, the current co-ordinator, to share memories, many of which revolved around Taylor, who died in 2011 at the age of 85.

"Joan herself was torn between being a good wife and a good hostess, and also doing something with women, for women and about women," Levine said.

From the beginning, the conversation was as important as the cycling. The trips were filled with deep discussions on topics from motherhood to marriage to equal pay.

"There we would be sprawled out on the grass, and maybe four or five of us talking our hearts out," said Levine. "Because we had an awful lot to say, and an awful lot that we wanted to do."

The trips also presented regular opportunities for like-minded women to slow down and catch up as they embarked on careers, went through illnesses, raised children and became grandparents.

"It was always just this pool of love," said Karin Hughes, one of the group's early members. "I'm sorry that that's so schmaltzy, but it's true."

New adventures, independence

The trips became a vital part of the lives of women who had few opportunities to leave their families behind for adventures, from cycling along roads lined with fragrant lilacs, to skinny-dipping in Lake Ontario, to peddling to the summit of steep hills in Vermont.

"Joan would say to me, 'You're coming, that's all there is to it,'" recalled Hughes. "On my 40th birthday she said to me, 'I need you to come with me to France.' And I said, 'Really?' And she said, 'I'm going to be leading a bike tour around France.'"

(Left to right) Helen Levine, Sandra Zagon and Karin Hughes are longtime members of Wheel Women. Levine, 94, is the oldest, though she no longer participates in trips. (Christine Maki/CBC)

Many more life-changing experiences followed, as women packed up their bicycles and took them to international destinations. Along the way they learned to maintain their bikes and do simple repairs, skills Taylor was adamant they learn.

"My family's given me many, many rich experiences, but this was kind of mine," said Hughes. "And I could come home and tell my stories."

Inclusivity was another of the group's core principles from the beginning.

Taylor felt strongly that "no woman should not be able to come on these weekends if they could not afford it, or if they didn't have support for children or older parents or whatever," Zagon said. "To this day, we have built in a subsidy which accommodates women in that category."

Trips now include daughters, granddaughters

Over the years they've added many new voices to their rolling conversation, with daughters and grandddaughters of the early members tagging along on trips.

Karin Hughes's daughter joined a trip last May. And while Levine herself no longer rides, her daughter, granddaughter and even a great-granddaughter have taken part in the group's adventures, though feminism is less at the heart of their experience than it was for her.

"I think they see it as a lovely opportunity for women to get together," Levine said. "They like the idea of exercise, and the health. They're more into health than I ever was at that stage of the game."

More adventures around the bend

While Wheel Women used to organize one weekend trip a year to Prince Edward County, it now makes four, attended by 70 to 100 annually.

The group also heads abroad once a year, with the next trip to Limoux, France, coming up in April 2018.

Women can inquire about joining the group by sending an e-mail to co-ordinator Sandra Zagon.