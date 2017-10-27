A woman is in critical condition after her car flipped in Manotick Friday morning.

Paramedics said the crash occurred at 10:04 a.m. on Greenbank Road, just north of Prince of Wales Drive.

The woman, in her 30s, sustained serious head injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was unconscious at the time but later woke up, paramedics said.

They said the car, which was found upside down in a ditch, was barely visible from the road.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.