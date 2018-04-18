Ottawa man who killed former girlfriend 'remorseful and sorry'

An Ottawa man who pleaded guilty to killing his former girlfriend apologized to her parents Tuesday, while the Crown argued he should receive a 15-year sentence for the slaying.

Behnam Yaali, 25, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Christina Voelzing in March 2016, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in January.

In an agreed statement of facts, Yaali admitted he shot the 24-year-old Algonquin College student at her townhouse after he had exchanged insulting and threatening text messages with her then boyfriend, Hassan Khalid.

When he arrived at Voelzing's front door in Bells Corners he confronted her roommate with his gun, demanding to see Christina.

Voelzing came to the doorway, Kahlid was behind her carrying a handgun, which prompted Yaali to fire seven shots. One of the two bullets passed through the young woman's neck, perforating both carotid arteries.

Dressed in a black suit and white shirt, Yaali turned to Voelzing's family, who were sitting just metres away, and read a prepared statement at times his voice cracking.

"I can't tell you how remorseful and sorry I am. There are no words," he said breaking down "Every single day I think of Christina. She's in my prayers. I loved Christina."

Members of both Yaali​'s family and Voelzing's could be heard crying as he continued.

"No words can lessen how much pain and guilt I caused Christina's family and my family," he said.

Crown pushes lengthy term

Yaali's statement in court came after the Crown asked Superior Court Justice Lynn Ratushny for a 15-year-prison sentence.

On Monday, the defence had argued Yaali should receive a seven-year sentence. His lawyer argued Khalid had provoked Yaali, who never intended to shoot anyone.

Assistant Crown attorney Fara Rupert challenged both those arguments.

"He (Yaali) fuelled the fire," said Rupert "This wasn't a case of impulsive and rash conduct because he secured two friends to go with him as backup and he had a loaded gun in his hand when he chose to bring the fight to Christina's front door."

The prosecutor said Voelzing's death wasn't a gun fight where a woman was caught in the crossfire.

"This was not a two-way shootout," she told the court. "There is no forensic evidence that Khalid fired his gun."

Deliberate act

Rupert argued Yaali had acted deliberately and had to bear responsibility for his actions.

"Mr. Yaali made a series of choices that culminated in the shooting of a defenceless and unarmed victim in the doorway of her home"

For that reason, Rupert suggested the judge go beyond the usual sentencing range of eight to 12 years, arguing the crime goes "well outside" that.

Rupert pointed to aggravating factors including the elements of planning, that Voelzing was shot in the sanctity of her own home and that he fled to his apartment and disposed of the gun.

The prosecutor says his "moral blameworthiness" is at the "highest possible level" for the offence of manslaughter.

"The closer his moral culpability gets to murder then the sentence gets closer to that of murder" said Rupert.

Yaali's statement ended the sentencing hearing and his family members clutched hands as he read his last words.

"I've been a failure to your family, my family and society and I take full responsibility," he said "I hope you can move forward with the process of healing"

Justice Ratushny will hand down the sentence on June 5.