Residents, volunteers and officials say they are feeling exhausted after days of battling the ever-rising water in Ottawa and Gatineau in what has become a "historic flood."

"You know, you can only do that for so long. My hands are raw," said Gatineau resident Thomas Little, who has been laying sandbags around his home for the past two weeks.

"They work but I can barely open a doorknob. It hurts so much."

The wall of sand around his home wasn't enough to keep his basement from flooding.

The question on many peoples minds today is when rising water levels will crest.

It appears water levels may stabilize in Ottawa's west end, according to Anthony Di Monte, general manager of the City of Ottawa's emergency and protective services.

In the east end it's less certain, he said.

"I think it's a bit of an art more than a science with all the variables that impact the water cresting. It may be today, it may not be today, it may be tomorrow."

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board is reporting peak flood levels are close to being reached on most sections along the main stem of the Ottawa River between Mattawa down to the Britannia and Lac Deschenes area.

The board is also forecasting steady or declining water levels in the Pembroke, Temiscaming and Carillon sections of the river for the next two days.

A partially-submerged home on Bayview Drive in Ottawa's Constance Bay neighbourhood in Ottawa on May 6, 2017. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

More sandbags, relief funding on the way

The City of Ottawa has put in a formal request to the province of Ontario for disaster assistance funding to help those affected by the flooding.

Government officials from the Ontario's Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing will be in Ottawa this week to tell people how they can apply.

The city did an overview of the most affected areas on Sunday, Di Monte said.

People are exhausted from what's become a futile effort for many people trying to save their homes.

"There are some, particularly in the Constance Bay area that are, if not completely underwater, [the water is] half-way through. So it is quite possible that after the water recedes that some [homes] may not be habitable at all."

Despite a wall of sandbags, water has still flooded this home in Constance Bay. (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

In response to Ontario’s request yesterday afternoon for federal help in finding more sandbags, we have located more than 250,000 (1/2) — @RalphGoodale

No formal reports of looting, mayor says

The latest numbers from the City of Gatineau say 443 homes have been evacuated.

The city said 794 people have left their homes and 763 are being supported by the Red Cross.

There have been rumours about people looting flooded homes, Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin told CBC's Hallie Cotnam on Ottawa Morning, but no formal reports.

He's urging anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it to police immediately.

The intersection has turned into a dock. The Ottawa River has made its way nearly 500 metres down Rue de Versailles. pic.twitter.com/kNUQ6jZr8X — @amkfoote

Highway 50 still closed

Meanwhile, the mayor said work continues on Highway 50, which he described as the city's "most important road." Military and city crews have been working around the clock to repair the highway, the mayor said, which has been closed since Saturday.

"We don't want to lose it completely," he said.

Floodwaters in Gatineau have turned the Lac Leamy Park entrance - usually a picturesque spot for a picnic - into a swimming pool.

The area around Lac Leamy in Gatineau also resembled a lake on Monday, May 8, after days of rainfall. (Giacomo Panico)

Traffic was slow but flowing on the busy boulevard Monday after the city spread gravel to raise the road level.

Government workers who normally cross the Ottawa River to go to work or whose offices are in Gatineau are asked to stay home Monday to ease traffic congestion.

The message appeared to have gotten out to morning commuters.

As residents wait for water levels to stabilize, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is scheduled to visit Gatineau today.

He is expected to meet with residents at the site of the Quyon Ferry at 3:40 p.m. and then visit Gatineau at 4 p.m. at a location that has yet to be determined.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has scheduled a news conference for 11:00 a.m. Monday.