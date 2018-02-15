A suspicious package that forced the evacuation of a Gatineau building housing federal government offices turned out to be harmless, police said Thursday afternoon.
Most occupants of 70 rue Crémazie were forced out of the building when a worker opened a package containing a suspicious substance earlier in the day.
About 200 workers on the floor where the package was opened stayed behind while a hazmat team from Ottawa inspected the substance.
The worker who came into contact with the substance was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The substance posed no danger, Gatineau police said.
Gatineau police, with the help of Sûreté du Québec, continue to investigate.
There was a similar incident at the same building in March 2017 when a mysterious substance in an envelope was delivered to an office there.
It turned out to be melted wax.