A suspicious package that forced the evacuation of a Gatineau building housing federal government offices turned out to be harmless, police said Thursday afternoon.

Most occupants of 70 rue Crémazie were forced out of the building when a worker opened a package containing a suspicious substance earlier in the day.

About 200 workers on the floor where the package was opened stayed behind while a hazmat team from Ottawa inspected the substance.

The worker who came into contact with the substance was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The substance posed no danger, Gatineau police said.

Gatineau police, with the help of Sû​reté du Qué​bec, continue to investigate.

There was a similar incident at the same building in March 2017 when a mysterious substance in an envelope was delivered to an office there.

It turned out to be melted wax.