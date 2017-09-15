More than a dozen rounds were fired out of a white Jeep Cherokee in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, and Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to find the vehicle.

Two bystanders were injured in the shooting, which happened in a parking lot near the Crazy Horse bar at the Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre off Roland Michener Drive just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

One of them, a 28-year-old man, is a British military officer visiting Ottawa to participate in a military shooting competition. He suffered a serious gunshot wound in the leg and paramedics took him to hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Thursday.

A 22-year-old man also suffered a minor injury from fragments, police said.

They were not the intended targets.

Kanata parking lot shooting0:28

At least 17 shots fired

At least 17 shots are believed to have been fired out of a newer model white Jeep Cherokee, police said in a media release issued Friday. A number of vehicles were damaged.

Police would not disclose whether all the shots were fired from a single weapon.

Investigators are asking for help to identify and find the white Jeep Cherokee involved in the shooting.

No images of the vehicle are available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).