An innocent bystander was injured in a drive-by shooting in a parking lot at the Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre overnight.

Ottawa police were called to the parking lot off Roland Michener Drive, near the Crazy Horse bar, Jack Astor's Bar & Grill and Boston Pizza, at around 2 a.m. Thursday.

A 28-year-old man suffered a serious injury and was taken to hospital. He was listed in stable condition later Thursday morning and has been co-operating with the investigation, police said.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.