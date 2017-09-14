An innocent bystander was injured in a drive-by shooting in a parking lot at the Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre overnight.
Ottawa police were called to the parking lot off Roland Michener Drive, near the Crazy Horse bar, Jack Astor's Bar & Grill and Boston Pizza, at around 2 a.m. Thursday.
A 28-year-old man suffered a serious injury and was taken to hospital. He was listed in stable condition later Thursday morning and has been co-operating with the investigation, police said.
No arrests have been made.
No other details were immediately available.
Drive-by shooting at Kanata Centrum, 2:15am. One man injured. White Mazda appears to have gunshot damage #ottnews pic.twitter.com/1orYZEIip3—
