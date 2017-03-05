Approximately 15,000 people braved frigid temperatures Saturday evening to watch the final day of the Crashed Ice world championships, according to Ottawa police.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson were among the hordes of people that descended on the city's downtown for the championships.

Jacqueline Legere, from St. George, Ont., clinched a second consecutive women's championship on the weekend, while American Cameron Naasz won the men's championship — also for the second straight year.

Crews are now tearing down the massive ice slides which made up the course at the Ottawa Locks, next to the Parliament buildings, the Château Laurier and Major's Hill Park.

Relive the weekend's action with this photo gallery.