It was fun while it lasted, but the City of Ottawa just couldn't let this one slide.

Children who have been careening down an ice track in a Bells Corners park for the past couple of weeks will instead have to settle for a leisurely skate on the park's rinks.

The city inspected the skating path at Westcliffe Park on Thursday, and in consultation with the community association responsible for maintaining the rink, agreed "to make the course dormant for the remainder of this season," according to an email from Dan Chenier, general manager for the city's parks and recreation department.

The statement concluded that "following the forecasted snowfall this weekend, community rink operators will not clear or flood the pathways."

A couple of weeks ago, rink attendant Allan Hawley decided to build the ice slide on a hill next to the community centre at Westcliffe Park.

Allan Hawley built a 'crashed ice' track between the two skating rinks at Westcliffe Park in Bells Corners. But the track will be turned back into a snow trail after residents raised safety concerns. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

He called it "crashed ice" after the popular Red Bull-sponsored ice cross event, and it attracted dozens of young skaters every day, including kids looking for a little more excitement than the park's two ice rinks normally provide.

The city councillor for the ward, Rick Chiarelli, says he received several inquiries from residents worried that many of the children were not wearing helmets and that nobody was supervising the track.

Before next season, the city also plans to meet with community association representatives at all of its more than 250 outdoor rinks to review safety and operational requirements for building temporary features other than the skating rinks.