A 45-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest and crashed his truck on Meadowlands Drive around midnight.

It happened near the intersection of Grant Carman Drive, Ottawa paramedics said in a media release.

The truck crashed into a ditch and the driver was unconscious when police — who were first to arrive — showed up. Officers removed him from the truck and began CPR.

Paramedics arrived and used a defibrillator on the man, who then regained a pulse.

He was taken to the Ottawa Hospital in critical condition and remained so on Wednesday morning, police said.