One man is dead and two people are injured after an accident on Highway 148 near Lochaber-Partie-Ouest early Saturday morning, according to police.

A 26-year-old woman driving east found herself, for unknown reasons, in the opposite lane at 3:00 a.m. between Pagé Road and Montée Berndt, Sureté du Québec said. Another vehicle, with two passengers on board, was unable to avoid a collision.

The lady in the first vehicle sustained serious injuries. Police extricated the woman from her car and transported her to the hospital.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle died after sustaining extremely serious injuries and was in critical condition. The other passenger, in the same car, does not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are investigating the incident. Quebec's Ministry of Transport is asking motorists to use the detour path that has been put in place.

Highway 148 remains closed between Chemin Pagé and Montée Berndt.