Quebec police say two people have been seriously injured in a Saturday afternoon crash on Highway 50 in Gatineau.

The crash, which involved a truck and a car, happened on the highway's westbound lanes at around 4 p.m. near the Labrosse Boulevard exit, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

Both vehicles were severely damaged, with the car ending up on its roof.

Police have shut down Highway 50 westbound near the collision to investigate, and it's expected to be closed for several hours.

Detours have been set up on Labrosse Boulevard, police said.