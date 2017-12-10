An 89-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle left the road and ended up in the water near Chelsea, Que., Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the 25-kilometre mark of Highway 5, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and attempted to resuscitate the woman, whose vehicle had come to rest in a stream.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman's name has not been released. The highway is currently open near the scene of the crash.