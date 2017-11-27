A man in his 60s has died after a car struck a tree in the rural southwest Ottawa community of Goulbourn Monday morning, police and paramedics say.

It happened at Flewellyn Road and Ridingview Crescent at about 7:15 a.m. One vehicle was involved.

An Ornge air ambulance was dispatched but was cancelled after Ottawa paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Ottawa police collisions unit is investigating.

Motorists are being asked to expect delays and avoid the area.