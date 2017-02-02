Two men were seriously injured and had to be freed from their vehicles after a collision involving a car and a large commercial truck at the intersection of Fallowfield and Eagleson roads.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 12:50 p.m., and found the truck had rolled over before coming to rest on its wheels while the car was badly damaged in the front.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, was extricated from his vehicle after a door and seat were removed. He was taken to hospital with abdominal and leg injuries, and is in serious but stable condition.

12:50 MVC Fallowfield: Car M26 abdominal & leg injury. Truck M57 facial & chest injury, patients serious & stable to Trauma Center #ottnews pic.twitter.com/GPKVrBmUzC — @OttawaParamedic

The driver of the truck, a 57-year-old man, was freed once firefighters removed the door and roof of the truck. He was taken to hospital with facial and chest injuries in serious but stable condition.

The collision is not far from the scene of a two-vehicle crash less than two weeks ago that left one person dead and two people injured.

The fatal crash, on the evening of Friday, Jan. 20, happened on Fallowfield Road near Eagleson and Shea roads.