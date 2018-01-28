A pilot escaped injury Sunday morning after his ultralight aircraft crashed beside a road in northwest Gatineau, officials say.

The small aircraft crashed on the side of Chemin Pink near Rue du Blizzard shortly before noon, according to the Gatineau Fire Service.

The pilot managed to get out of the aircraft before emergency crews arrived.

Despite significant damage to the aircraft, the pilot wasn't hurt, fire officials said. There were also no reports of injuries to anyone on the ground.

Struck a sign

Gatineau police told Radio-Canada that the pilot suffered mechanical problems and struck a sign as he tried to land safely.

The pilot was initially planning on landing on Chemin Pink, police said, but changed his mind after spotting a large truck on the road.

Police said the Transportation Safety Board has already closed its investigation.