An Ontario Provincial Police officer escaped unhurt after a large truck transporting other vehicles lost control on Highway 401 and collided with the officer's cruiser.

The crash happened near Belleville, Ont., at around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the OPP, the crash sent a white SUV careening off the transport truck onto the hood of the police cruiser, which was parked on the side of the highway.

The officer was still inside, police said.

#OPP cruiser on side of #Hwy401 struck by loaded car carrier that lost control, sending a loose vehicle to land on hood of cruiser with officer inside. Very lucky officer not injured.#ThankYou to our members doing dangerous work every day.



Please #SlowDownMoveOver #CMVSafety pic.twitter.com/NKSZVD7L5x — JVN (Vince) Hawkes (@OPPCommHawkes) December 17, 2017

More pictures of the car carrier vs. @OPP_ER this morning. pic.twitter.com/NwNt3ZrgFG — Belleville Drivers (@BellevilleDrive) December 16, 2017

The westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near Belleville were closed for about six hours Saturday as police investigated the crash.

Police have not said what caused the collision or whether the driver of the transport truck could face charges.