An Ontario Provincial Police officer escaped unhurt after a large truck transporting other vehicles lost control on Highway 401 and collided with the officer's cruiser. 

The crash happened near Belleville, Ont., at around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the OPP, the crash sent a white SUV careening off the transport truck onto the hood of the police cruiser, which was parked on the side of the highway.

The officer was still inside, police said.

The westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near Belleville were closed for about six hours Saturday as police investigated the crash.

Police have not said what caused the collision or whether the driver of the transport truck could face charges.