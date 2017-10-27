Coun. Jan Harder has demanded a review of emergency plans to deal with Fallowfield Road closures after commuters called her in hysterics this week complaining of major traffic tie-ups two days in a row.

On Wednesday afternoon, rail-crossing arms malfunctioned on Fallowfield, slowing down traffic for much of the evening commute. Then on Thursday morning, a car slammed into a traffic light near the park-and-ride, causing police to close the road and delaying morning commuters by more than an hour in some cases.

"I want to be absolutely sure in my mind that the very best that we can be in these cases is good enough for my folks," Harder said.

"I need to know that the systems are click-clack and that they go into effect strategically and immediately."

Harder said Fallowfield poses a challenge that's unique to Barrhaven. The road is one of only two east-west corridors through the area. With the booming population of the suburb over the last several years, the Fallowfield route has become especially important. ​

Fallowfield Road is one of only two routes that allow drivers to travel east and west in Barrhaven. Closures on that road impact commuters in that entire area. (CBC)

It also serves as the main access road into a 1,674-spot transit park-and-ride lot and the city's VIA Rail station.

Harder met with the city's traffic director, Phil Landry, to talk about how the city manages traffic closures on Fallowfield in conjunction with police, transit and VIA Rail staff.

Landry said his department will look at existing procedures to make sure they make sense for Fallowfield. The traffic team will also discuss ways to provide access to the park-and-ride and train station if the road can't be used.

"We're going to take a look at opportunities to potentially have temporary accesses that might only be open when there's a closure," Landry said.

He said the review should be be complete by next month.