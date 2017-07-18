Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of a crane operator north of Prescott, Ont., on Monday.

It happened at a gravel pit work site on McCully Road, which runs between 4th Concession Road and County Road 18, at about 4 p.m.

A crane tipped over on the edge of a pond and collapsed into the water, OPP said in a media release issued Tuesday.

The lone crane operator was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the 77-year-old man from Lakefield, Ont., has not yet been released.

An investigation is ongoing.