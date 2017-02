At least 50 cows are dead after fire tore through a barn on Gréber Boulevard in Gatineau early Wednesday morning.

There were 200 cows in the barn at the time. About 30 cows and 20 calves were killed, according to Gatineau police.

No humans were injured.

Firefighters and police were called to the farm at about midnight. Gréber Boulevard is closed to traffic between Dugas and Musée streets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate wasn't immediately available.