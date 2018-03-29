Skip to Main Content
Major crime unit investigating incident in Centrepointe

Notifications

Major crime unit investigating incident in Centrepointe

The Ottawa police major crime unit is investigating an incident on Covington Place in the Centrepointe neighbourhood.

Police, paramedics called to Covington Place Wednesday night

CBC News ·
Investigators from the major crime unit probe a crime scene on Covington Place Wednesday night. 0:27

The Ottawa police major crime unit is investigating an incident on Covington Place in the Centrepointe neighbourhood.

It happened Wednesday night, not far from the intersection of Baseline Road and Centrepointe Drive.

Police and paramedics would not provide any additional information early Thursday morning.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us