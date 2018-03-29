Major crime unit investigating incident in Centrepointe
The Ottawa police major crime unit is investigating an incident on Covington Place in the Centrepointe neighbourhood.
Police, paramedics called to Covington Place Wednesday night
It happened Wednesday night, not far from the intersection of Baseline Road and Centrepointe Drive.
Police and paramedics would not provide any additional information early Thursday morning.